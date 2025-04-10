Anzeige
EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT

Finanznachrichten News

DJ EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT 

COFICERT 
EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT 
10-Apr-2025 / 10:19 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 EXPRESS AUTO ENTERS A SECOND MSI 20000 CERTIFICATION CYCLE WITH COFICERT 
 
 
Paris, April 10th 2025, 
 
COFICERT France, a multi-standard Certification Body, has awarded EXPRESS EGYPT FOR TRADING, commonly known as XPRESS 
AUTO, the MSI 20000 Certification - the international standard dedicated to assessing the financial soundness of 
companies and institutions. 
 
Building on the success of its first certification cycle, conducted under the supervision of the Swiss Certification 
Body SGS, XPRESS AUTO, a key player in Egypt's automotive distribution sector, is reinforcing its commitment to best 
practices by initiating a second MSI 20000 certification cycle with COFICERT, a French certification body specializing 
in financial and non-financial governance. 
 
The MSI 20000 standard is supported, issued and regulated by the Standardization Body IGSF (International Group for 
Sustainable Finance), based in Luxembourg. The Certification Body COFICERT has been entitled to issue the MSI 20000 
Standard since 2007, operating in more than 50 countries. 
 
This initiative aligns with XPRESS AUTO's continious efforts to strengthen its financial governance and reflects its 
commitment to adhering to international standards in financial management and transparency. The MSI 20000 certificate 
is intended as a reference indicator for economic and financial stakeholders seeking reliable, independent assessments 
of financial solvency, profitability and resilience. 
 
Commenting on the new certification, Mr. Yassin El Sayyad, President of XPRESS AUTO, stated, "We welcome the renewal of 
our MSI 20000 certification with great satisfaction. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture 
of responsible governance, ensuring a sound and sustainable financial situation. By embarking on a second certification 
cycle with COFICERT, we reaffirm our determination to integrate and apply the best industry and international practices 
in financial management. This achievement is the result of the group's expertise acquired over nearly 20 years and 
aligns with top management's vision and ambition to accelerate the development of our activities." 
 
The certification process involves a thorough assessment of companies' financial fundamentals, evaluating both their 
financial solidity and performance. This rigorous process, based on objective criteria and a strict methodology, 
provides concrete assurances to stakeholders regarding the financial quality of certified companies. 
 
Over recent years, XPRESS AUTO has consistently improved its financial position, a trend reflected in the continuous 
increase in its certification score. Its financial situation is characterized by a robust financing structure and an 
ever-improving operating cycle. 
 
The company has recorded significant revenue growth, with an increase in its operating margin and a diversification of 
its sales. One of the company's strengths lies in its ability to continuously boost its revenue while maintaining a 
healthy customer portfolio. With effective control over its receivables and a high-performing commercial policy, XPRESS 
AUTO demonstrates a well-managed commercial risk profile compared to industry benchmarks. The company maintains strong 
ties with its customers and network, ensuring a satisfactory cost of commercial risk. 
 
The MSI 20000 certification, widely recognized and valued by international economic and financial players, serves as 
both an attractiveness tool and a guarantee of security for all stakeholders within an ecosystem. This certification is 
of strategic importance to XPRESS AUTO, as it comes at a time of transformation within the Egyptian automotive sector, 
while the global automotive industry undergoes profound changes. 
 
Obtaining this certification is part of XPRESS AUTO's broader approach to continuously improving its financial 
governance. It attests to the company's adherence to rigorous management principles and reaffirms its leadership in 
fostering an exemplary financial culture. By promoting the highest standards in the specialized distribution sector, 
this recognition enhances financial governance within the Egyptian automotive industry and encourages peers and 
industry players to pursue similar progress-oriented initiatives. 
 
 
ABOUT: 
 
XPRESS AUTO 
       XPRESS AUTO is a multi-brand automotive dealership operating in the Egyptian market. It is part of XPRESS 
       Group, a major and leading player in Egypt's automotive sector, encompassing several entities within the 
       broader automotive industry, including Xpress Nissan, KIA, Renault, Mitsubishi, Proton, Xtreme Auto, and 
       Hertz Car Rental. 
MSI 20000 
Standard 
       MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of the financial situation of companies. 
       The MSI 20000 certification process analyzes data related to a company's financial condition. The 
       specifications of the MSI 20000 standard revolve around two assessment axes: financial strength and 
       performance; two components that are central to the profitability, solvency, and sustainability of 
       businesses. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable 
       Finance). 
 
 
IGSF 
       The IGSF is a global organization dedicated to financial and non-financial standardization, based in 
       Luxembourg. The IGSF primarily focuses on two aspects: on the one hand, the technical organization of 
       standards in terms of financial and non-financial governance; and on the other hand, the dissemination of 
       these standards and best practices in general. The topics addressed by the IGSF address issues related to 
       financial governance, the fight against financial crime, and the social, and environmental responsibility 
       of businesses and organizations 
 
 
COFICERT 
       COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, 
       operating in nearly 40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, 
       international certification and standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in 
       governance, financial crime and sustainable finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good 
       financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 1000), the fight against money laundering 
       and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption (ISO 37001).

Contact Presse: Solène Kennis: +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN EXPRESS AUTO CERTIFIÉE MSI 20000 PAR COFICERT 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2115308 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2115308 10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
