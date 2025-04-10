Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.09 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 5 Meters at Augustus

Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-98 and LC24-99 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-98 intercepted 0.39 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 17 m at 61.50 m depth with three other smaller intercepts. The drill hole LC24-99 intersected 1.09 % Li2O over 5 m at 1.45 m drilled depth with additional smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

LC24-98

The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed mainly into pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, including a minor portion in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium mineral. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC22 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.

Four Key Intercepts: 17 m at 0.39% Li2O from 61.5 m depth, with 174 ppm Be, 65 ppm Cs, 48 ppm Ga, 65 ppm Nb, 91 ppm Ta, and 703 ppm Rb. The top four meters of this zone is a higher grade intercept with 1.01% Li2O. 5.35 m at 0.40 % Li2O from 104.3 m depth, with 267 ppm Be, 53 ppm Cs, 43 ppm Ga, 874 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 145 ppm Ta. 2.75 m at 0.46% Li2O from 125.50 m drilled depth, with 213 ppm Be, 52 ppm Cs, 55 ppm Ga, 1,317 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 143 ppm Ta. 8.50 m at 0.33% Li2O from 130.25 m depth, with 172 ppm Be, 42 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Ga, 1,042 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 169 ppm Ta.

Nickel and Chromium mineralization: There are anomalous values of nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr), lithium (Li) and cesium (Cs) detected in the top 40 meters in the basement rocks of this drill hole.



LC24-99

The mineralization in the main lithium bearing zone is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was placed on outcrop 26 located to the southeast of the main Augustus zone and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.

The Main lithium intercept is 5 m wide averaging 1.09% Li2O at from 1.45 m depth with anomalous values of 213 ppm Be, 55 ppm Cs, 58 ppm Ga, 1,680 ppm Rb, 96 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta. There are other thin, lower grade lithium intercepts in this drill hole (Table 2).

Drill Program Details:

Drill hole LC24-98: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367902.8297N, 286909.844E), azimuth 39.92°, dip -50°, total depth 140m.

Drill hole LC24-99: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367434.412N, 5367763.27E), azimuth 166°, dip -79°, total depth 50m.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-98 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Be Bi Cr Cs Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Ni Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm % ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm RDL: 20 0.1 0.002 0.1 0.01 0.5 10 5 10 2 0.5 6372386 1157657 5 6 1.00 Biotite Schist 227 10 0.22 1,840 6.51 65 2,300 0.49 19 999 5,700 30 6372387 1157658 6 7 1.00 Pegmatite 2,740 1 0.00 124 0.66 74 518 0.11 26 <10 688 142 6372388 1157659 10 11 1.00 Pegmatite 942 4 0.00 16 0.45 65 75 0.02 65 <10 98 65 6372390 1157661 13 14 1.00 Pegmatite 385 6 0.00 12 0.51 43 46 0.01 76 <10 58 64 6372391 1157662 15 16 1.00 Biotite Schist 194 1 0.20 2,350 4.91 80 2,720 0.58 33 909 7,290 7 6372392 1157663 32.65 33.65 1.00 Biotite Schist 50 24 0.26 1,070 3.73 40 1,740 0.37 15 1,460 4,520 10 6372393 1157664 35 36 1.00 Pegmatite 310 92 0.00 55 0.46 53 163 0.04 92 <10 1,380 102 6372394 1157665 38 39 1.00 Pegmatite 341 7 0.00 60 0.57 58 293 0.06 39 17 499 48 6372395 1157666 39 40 1.00 Alt Greenstone 31 6 0.18 965 3.87 57 2,480 0.53 40 1,340 5,300 32 6372396 1157667 57.10 58.10 1.00 Meta Basalt <20 0 0.02 9 5.69 16 228 0.05 7 96 164 <0.5 6372397 1157668 58.10 59.10 1.00 Meta Basalt <20 0 0.02 9 5.82 18 389 0.08 7 118 128 <0.5 6372398 1157669 59.10 60.10 1.00 Meta Basalt <20 1 0.02 18 5.78 19 1,000 0.22 8 76 170 <0.5 6372400 1157671 60.1 60.8 0.70 Pegmatite 186 544 0.00 13 0.46 41 210 0.05 46 <10 95 56 6372401 1157672 60.8 61.5 0.70 Pegmatite 457 2 0.00 17 0.33 49 298 0.06 80 <10 109 73 Lithium Intercept Number 1 6372402 1157673 61.5 62.5 1.00 Pegmatite 204 5 0.00 25 0.75 63 8,130 1.75 95 <10 175 66 6372403 1157674 62.5 63.5 1.00 Pegmatite 209 20 0.00 41 0.67 67 6,540 1.41 84 <10 409 100 6372404 1157675 63.5 64.5 1.00 Pegmatite 169 59 0.00 43 0.79 55 2,100 0.45 82 <10 1,490 61 6372405 1157676 64.5 65.5 1.00 Pegmatite 150 176 0.00 55 0.60 50 2,050 0.44 77 <10 1,500 60 6372406 1157677 65.5 66.5 1.00 Pegmatite 170 142 <0.002 69 1.25 53 1,600 0.34 91 <10 1,300 68 6372407 1157678 66.5 67.5 1.00 Pegmatite 153 112 <0.002 74 0.95 49 1,000 0.22 81 <10 1,560 62 6372408 1157679 67.5 68.5 1.00 Pegmatite 121 17 0.00 40 0.72 52 214 0.05 59 <10 906 73 6372410 1157681 68.50 69.50 1.00 Pegmatite 275 1 0.00 11 0.40 43 28 0.01 64 <10 230 64 6372411 1157682 69.50 70.50 1.00 Pegmatite 232 0 0.00 15 0.34 48 307 0.07 102 <10 311 117 6372412 1157683 70.50 71.50 1.00 Pegmatite 452 0 0.00 36 0.46 56 242 0.05 70 <10 489 84 6372413 1157684 71.50 72.10 0.60 Pegmatite 231 1 0.00 21 0.49 62 1,850 0.40 95 <10 284 88 6372414 1157685 72.10 73.25 1.15 Greenstone <20 1 0.01 112 5.45 19 1,400 0.30 7 68 647 1 6372415 1157686 73.25 74.40 1.15 Greenstone <20 1 0.02 101 5.89 19 2,490 0.54 6 108 554 <0.5 6372416 1157687 74.40 75.55 1.15 Pegmatite 23 0 <0.002 5 0.30 66 29 0.01 70 <10 47 129 6372417 1157688 75.55 76.55 1.00 Schist with Peg 23 3 0.01 96 4.17 68 755 0.16 94 44 643 431 6372418 1157689 76.55 77.5 0.95 Schist with Peg <20 0 0.02 256 5.46 18 1,850 0.40 6 96 1,050 1 6372420 1157691 77.50 78.5 1.00 Schist with Peg 25 9 0.01 112 4.42 27 520 0.11 18 77 359 58 Total Width/ Average 61.50 78.5 17.00 174 32 0.01 65 2 48 1,830 0.39 65 79 703 91 6372421 1157692 102.30 103.30 1.00 Greenstone <20 1 0.02 6 5.45 17 200 0.04 6 96 85 <0.5 6372422 1157693 103.30 104.30 1.00 Greenstone <20 1 0.03 6 5.61 19 240 0.05 6 141 107 1 Lithium Intercept Number 2 6372423 1157694 104.30 105.45 1.15 Pegmatite 173 118 <0.002 72 0.83 62 1,640 0.35 76 <10 1,780 146 6372424 1157695 105.45 106.55 1.10 Pegmatite 176 43 <0.002 92 0.80 66 5,360 1.15 85 <10 1,820 174 6372425 1157696 106.55 107.65 1.10 Pegmatite 452 40 0.00 25 0.54 51 697 0.15 70 16 284 115 6372426 1157697 107.65 108.65 1.00 Greenstone <20 1 0.01 55 4.83 19 947 0.20 10 77 353 <0.5 6372427 1157698 108.65 109.65 1.00 Greenstone <20 0 0.01 23 4.10 18 747 0.16 6 81 134 <0.5 Total Width/ Average 104.30 109.65 5.35 267 40 0.01 53 2 43 1,878 0.40 49 58 874 145 6372428 1157699 118.00 119 1.00 Greenstone <20 1 0.01 8 5.66 20 203 0.04 6 77 154 <0.5 6372430 1157751 119.00 120.00 1.00 Greenstone <20 0 0.01 13 5.42 18 279 0.06 7 84 205 <0.5 6372431 1157752 120.00 120.95 0.95 Greenstone <20 1 0.01 15 5.42 24 383 0.08 10 64 195 <0.5 6372432 1157753 120.95 121.75 0.80 Pegmatite <20 277 <0.002 4 0.56 39 68 0.01 66 <10 49 79 6372433 1157754 121.75 122.55 0.80 Pegmatite 57 51 0.00 5 0.34 52 37 0.01 31 <10 51 58 6372434 1157755 122.55 123.75 1.20 Greenstone 33 9 0.01 154 5.19 33 1,040 0.22 13 70 1,150 13 6372435 1157756 123.75 124.75 1.00 Pegmatite 113 8 0.00 11 0.42 61 56 0.01 86 <10 257 213 6372436 1157757 124.75 125.50 0.75 Pegmatite 153 8 <0.002 17 0.39 44 18 0.00 89 <10 640 103 Lithium Intercept Number 3 6372437 1157758 125.50 126.50 1.00 Pegmatite 272 23 0.00 39 0.50 58 640 0.14 94 <10 1,030 138 6372438 1157759 126.50 127.50 1.00 Pegmatite 212 42 0.00 60 0.38 55 3,380 0.73 79 <10 1,470 171 6372440 1157761 127.50 128.25 0.75 Pegmatite 156 81 0.00 57 0.47 53 2,400 0.52 63 <10 1,450 119 Total Width/ Average 125.50 128.25 2.75 213 49 0.00 52 0 55 2,140 0.46 79 1,317 143 6372441 1157762 128.25 129.25 1.00 Pegmatite 80 92 0.00 44 0.45 41 261 0.06 78 <10 1,390 158 6372442 1157763 129.25 130.25 1.00 Pegmatite 208 29 0.00 21 0.34 28 41 0.01 59 <10 728 96 Lithium Intercept Number 4 6372443 1157764 130.25 131.00 0.75 Pegmatite 109 >1000 0.00 23 0.46 52 442 0.10 108 10 685 148 6372444 1157765 131.00 132.00 1.00 Pegmatite 140 24 0.00 58 0.32 53 2,070 0.45 86 <10 1,840 173 6372445 1157766 132.00 133.00 1.00 Pegmatite 179 64 0.00 49 0.50 53 1,690 0.36 65 11 1,550 182 6372446 1157767 133.00 134.00 1.00 Pegmatite 246 21 0.00 32 0.34 45 911 0.20 65 <10 893 222 6372447 1157768 134.00 135.00 1.00 Pegmatite 127 7 0.00 68 0.74 58 1,130 0.24 69 11 1,660 139 6372448 1157769 135.00 136.00 1.00 Pegmatite 75 30 0.00 9 0.36 50 76 0.02 66 <10 219 120 6372450 1157771 136.00 137.00 1.00 Pegmatite 243 15 0.00 45 0.75 58 3,510 0.75 96 15 571 198 6372451 1157772 137.00 138.00 1.00 Pegmatite 149 86 0.00 59 0.72 55 3,280 0.71 79 13 1,280 207 6372452 1157773 138.00 138.75 0.75 Pegmatite 278 89 0.00 39 0.76 63 913 0.20 79 11 679 130 Total Width/ Average 130.25 138.75 8.50 172 42 0.00 42 1 54 1,558 0.33 79 12 1,042 169 6372453 1157774 138.75 139.50 0.75 Pegmatite 38 1 0.00 9 0.39 59 116 0.02 38 <10 192 124 6372454 1157775 139.50 140.00 0.50 Schist 60 17 0.02 324 4.31 43 1,450 0.31 17 72 2,470 5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-99 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID Field Sample ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Total Width (m) Analyte: Be Cs Fe Ga Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit: ppm ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm RDL: 20 0.1 0.01 0.5 10 5 2 0.5 6372468 1157776 0.55 1.45 0.9 Pegmatite 310 35 0 58 166 0.04 97 1,050 86 Main Lithium Intercept 6372469 1157777 1.45 2.45 1 Pegmatite 345 54 0 54 4,070 0.88 114 1,600 120 6372470 1157778 2.45 3.45 1 Pegmatite 177 61 1 58 6,610 1.42 87 1,700 59 6372471 1157779 3.45 4.45 1 Pegmatite 173 51 0 62 5,750 1.24 78 1,680 64 6372473 1157781 4.45 5.45 1 Pegmatite 220 60 0 53 3,670 0.79 115 1,900 121 6372474 1157782 5.45 6.45 1 Pegmatite 152 47 1 62 5,290 1.14 86 1,520 69 Total Width/Average 1.45 6.45 5 213 55 1 58 5,078 1.09 96 1,680 87 6372475 1157783 6.45 7.45 1 Pegmatite 270 49 0 59 2,090 0.45 92 1,590 90 6372476 1157784 7.45 8.5 1.05 Pegmatite 523 57 0 60 445 0.10 91 1,620 108 6372477 1157785 8.5 9.5 1 Pegmatite 247 48 0 64 1,260 0.27 105 1,320 147 6372478 1157786 9.5 10.5 1 Pegmatite 220 33 0 57 74 0.02 84 1,150 85 6372479 1157787 10.5 11.5 1 Pegmatite 202 41 0 47 83 0.02 73 1,570 69 6372480 1157788 11.5 12.5 1 Pegmatite 149 41 0 58 591 0.13 88 1,550 78 6372481 1157789 12.5 13.5 1 Pegmatite 283 38 0 50 59 0.01 117 1,510 105 6372483 1157791 13.5 14.5 1 Pegmatite 35 39 1 54 80 0.02 71 1,510 62 6372484 1157792 14.5 15.5 1 Pegmatite 138 34 1 64 89 0.02 104 1,400 71 6372485 1157793 15.5 16.4 0.9 Pegmatite 158 38 1 64 113 0.02 83 1,140 80 6372486 1157794 16.4 17.4 1 Schist <20 178 5 21 1,440 0.31 9 808 2 6372487 1157795 17.4 18.4 1 Schist <20 27 6 20 555 0.12 8 269 2 6372488 1157796 18.4 19.4 1 Schist 27 67 5 22 660 0.14 8 451 <0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire