Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.09 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 5 Meters at Augustus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-98 and LC24-99 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-98 intercepted 0.39 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 17 m at 61.50 m depth with three other smaller intercepts. The drill hole LC24-99 intersected 1.09 % Li2O over 5 m at 1.45 m drilled depth with additional smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).
Highlights
LC24-98
The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed mainly into pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, including a minor portion in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium mineral. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC22 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.
Four Key Intercepts:
17 m at 0.39% Li2O from 61.5 m depth, with 174 ppm Be, 65 ppm Cs, 48 ppm Ga, 65 ppm Nb, 91 ppm Ta, and 703 ppm Rb. The top four meters of this zone is a higher grade intercept with 1.01% Li2O.
5.35 m at 0.40 % Li2O from 104.3 m depth, with 267 ppm Be, 53 ppm Cs, 43 ppm Ga, 874 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 145 ppm Ta.
2.75 m at 0.46% Li2O from 125.50 m drilled depth, with 213 ppm Be, 52 ppm Cs, 55 ppm Ga, 1,317 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 143 ppm Ta.
8.50 m at 0.33% Li2O from 130.25 m depth, with 172 ppm Be, 42 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Ga, 1,042 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 169 ppm Ta.
Nickel and Chromium mineralization:
There are anomalous values of nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr), lithium (Li) and cesium (Cs) detected in the top 40 meters in the basement rocks of this drill hole.
LC24-99
The mineralization in the main lithium bearing zone is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was placed on outcrop 26 located to the southeast of the main Augustus zone and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.
The Main lithium intercept is 5 m wide averaging 1.09% Li2O at from 1.45 m depth with anomalous values of 213 ppm Be, 55 ppm Cs, 58 ppm Ga, 1,680 ppm Rb, 96 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta. There are other thin, lower grade lithium intercepts in this drill hole (Table 2).
Drill Program Details:
Drill hole LC24-98: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367902.8297N, 286909.844E), azimuth 39.92°, dip -50°, total depth 140m.
Drill hole LC24-99: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367434.412N, 5367763.27E), azimuth 166°, dip -79°, total depth 50m.
The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.
Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.
Qualified Person:
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-98 Assay Highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Be
Bi
Cr
Cs
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Ni
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
20
0.1
0.002
0.1
0.01
0.5
10
5
10
2
0.5
6372386
1157657
5
6
1.00
Biotite Schist
227
10
0.22
1,840
6.51
65
2,300
0.49
19
999
5,700
30
6372387
1157658
6
7
1.00
Pegmatite
2,740
1
0.00
124
0.66
74
518
0.11
26
<10
688
142
6372388
1157659
10
11
1.00
Pegmatite
942
4
0.00
16
0.45
65
75
0.02
65
<10
98
65
6372390
1157661
13
14
1.00
Pegmatite
385
6
0.00
12
0.51
43
46
0.01
76
<10
58
64
6372391
1157662
15
16
1.00
Biotite Schist
194
1
0.20
2,350
4.91
80
2,720
0.58
33
909
7,290
7
6372392
1157663
32.65
33.65
1.00
Biotite Schist
50
24
0.26
1,070
3.73
40
1,740
0.37
15
1,460
4,520
10
6372393
1157664
35
36
1.00
Pegmatite
310
92
0.00
55
0.46
53
163
0.04
92
<10
1,380
102
6372394
1157665
38
39
1.00
Pegmatite
341
7
0.00
60
0.57
58
293
0.06
39
17
499
48
6372395
1157666
39
40
1.00
Alt Greenstone
31
6
0.18
965
3.87
57
2,480
0.53
40
1,340
5,300
32
6372396
1157667
57.10
58.10
1.00
Meta Basalt
<20
0
0.02
9
5.69
16
228
0.05
7
96
164
<0.5
6372397
1157668
58.10
59.10
1.00
Meta Basalt
<20
0
0.02
9
5.82
18
389
0.08
7
118
128
<0.5
6372398
1157669
59.10
60.10
1.00
Meta Basalt
<20
1
0.02
18
5.78
19
1,000
0.22
8
76
170
<0.5
6372400
1157671
60.1
60.8
0.70
Pegmatite
186
544
0.00
13
0.46
41
210
0.05
46
<10
95
56
6372401
1157672
60.8
61.5
0.70
Pegmatite
457
2
0.00
17
0.33
49
298
0.06
80
<10
109
73
Lithium Intercept Number 1
6372402
1157673
61.5
62.5
1.00
Pegmatite
204
5
0.00
25
0.75
63
8,130
1.75
95
<10
175
66
6372403
1157674
62.5
63.5
1.00
Pegmatite
209
20
0.00
41
0.67
67
6,540
1.41
84
<10
409
100
6372404
1157675
63.5
64.5
1.00
Pegmatite
169
59
0.00
43
0.79
55
2,100
0.45
82
<10
1,490
61
6372405
1157676
64.5
65.5
1.00
Pegmatite
150
176
0.00
55
0.60
50
2,050
0.44
77
<10
1,500
60
6372406
1157677
65.5
66.5
1.00
Pegmatite
170
142
<0.002
69
1.25
53
1,600
0.34
91
<10
1,300
68
6372407
1157678
66.5
67.5
1.00
Pegmatite
153
112
<0.002
74
0.95
49
1,000
0.22
81
<10
1,560
62
6372408
1157679
67.5
68.5
1.00
Pegmatite
121
17
0.00
40
0.72
52
214
0.05
59
<10
906
73
6372410
1157681
68.50
69.50
1.00
Pegmatite
275
1
0.00
11
0.40
43
28
0.01
64
<10
230
64
6372411
1157682
69.50
70.50
1.00
Pegmatite
232
0
0.00
15
0.34
48
307
0.07
102
<10
311
117
6372412
1157683
70.50
71.50
1.00
Pegmatite
452
0
0.00
36
0.46
56
242
0.05
70
<10
489
84
6372413
1157684
71.50
72.10
0.60
Pegmatite
231
1
0.00
21
0.49
62
1,850
0.40
95
<10
284
88
6372414
1157685
72.10
73.25
1.15
Greenstone
<20
1
0.01
112
5.45
19
1,400
0.30
7
68
647
1
6372415
1157686
73.25
74.40
1.15
Greenstone
<20
1
0.02
101
5.89
19
2,490
0.54
6
108
554
<0.5
6372416
1157687
74.40
75.55
1.15
Pegmatite
23
0
<0.002
5
0.30
66
29
0.01
70
<10
47
129
6372417
1157688
75.55
76.55
1.00
Schist with Peg
23
3
0.01
96
4.17
68
755
0.16
94
44
643
431
6372418
1157689
76.55
77.5
0.95
Schist with Peg
<20
0
0.02
256
5.46
18
1,850
0.40
6
96
1,050
1
6372420
1157691
77.50
78.5
1.00
Schist with Peg
25
9
0.01
112
4.42
27
520
0.11
18
77
359
58
Total Width/ Average
61.50
78.5
17.00
174
32
0.01
65
2
48
1,830
0.39
65
79
703
91
6372421
1157692
102.30
103.30
1.00
Greenstone
<20
1
0.02
6
5.45
17
200
0.04
6
96
85
<0.5
6372422
1157693
103.30
104.30
1.00
Greenstone
<20
1
0.03
6
5.61
19
240
0.05
6
141
107
1
Lithium Intercept Number 2
6372423
1157694
104.30
105.45
1.15
Pegmatite
173
118
<0.002
72
0.83
62
1,640
0.35
76
<10
1,780
146
6372424
1157695
105.45
106.55
1.10
Pegmatite
176
43
<0.002
92
0.80
66
5,360
1.15
85
<10
1,820
174
6372425
1157696
106.55
107.65
1.10
Pegmatite
452
40
0.00
25
0.54
51
697
0.15
70
16
284
115
6372426
1157697
107.65
108.65
1.00
Greenstone
<20
1
0.01
55
4.83
19
947
0.20
10
77
353
<0.5
6372427
1157698
108.65
109.65
1.00
Greenstone
<20
0
0.01
23
4.10
18
747
0.16
6
81
134
<0.5
Total Width/ Average
104.30
109.65
5.35
267
40
0.01
53
2
43
1,878
0.40
49
58
874
145
6372428
1157699
118.00
119
1.00
Greenstone
<20
1
0.01
8
5.66
20
203
0.04
6
77
154
<0.5
6372430
1157751
119.00
120.00
1.00
Greenstone
<20
0
0.01
13
5.42
18
279
0.06
7
84
205
<0.5
6372431
1157752
120.00
120.95
0.95
Greenstone
<20
1
0.01
15
5.42
24
383
0.08
10
64
195
<0.5
6372432
1157753
120.95
121.75
0.80
Pegmatite
<20
277
<0.002
4
0.56
39
68
0.01
66
<10
49
79
6372433
1157754
121.75
122.55
0.80
Pegmatite
57
51
0.00
5
0.34
52
37
0.01
31
<10
51
58
6372434
1157755
122.55
123.75
1.20
Greenstone
33
9
0.01
154
5.19
33
1,040
0.22
13
70
1,150
13
6372435
1157756
123.75
124.75
1.00
Pegmatite
113
8
0.00
11
0.42
61
56
0.01
86
<10
257
213
6372436
1157757
124.75
125.50
0.75
Pegmatite
153
8
<0.002
17
0.39
44
18
0.00
89
<10
640
103
Lithium Intercept Number 3
6372437
1157758
125.50
126.50
1.00
Pegmatite
272
23
0.00
39
0.50
58
640
0.14
94
<10
1,030
138
6372438
1157759
126.50
127.50
1.00
Pegmatite
212
42
0.00
60
0.38
55
3,380
0.73
79
<10
1,470
171
6372440
1157761
127.50
128.25
0.75
Pegmatite
156
81
0.00
57
0.47
53
2,400
0.52
63
<10
1,450
119
Total Width/ Average
125.50
128.25
2.75
213
49
0.00
52
0
55
2,140
0.46
79
1,317
143
6372441
1157762
128.25
129.25
1.00
Pegmatite
80
92
0.00
44
0.45
41
261
0.06
78
<10
1,390
158
6372442
1157763
129.25
130.25
1.00
Pegmatite
208
29
0.00
21
0.34
28
41
0.01
59
<10
728
96
Lithium Intercept Number 4
6372443
1157764
130.25
131.00
0.75
Pegmatite
109
>1000
0.00
23
0.46
52
442
0.10
108
10
685
148
6372444
1157765
131.00
132.00
1.00
Pegmatite
140
24
0.00
58
0.32
53
2,070
0.45
86
<10
1,840
173
6372445
1157766
132.00
133.00
1.00
Pegmatite
179
64
0.00
49
0.50
53
1,690
0.36
65
11
1,550
182
6372446
1157767
133.00
134.00
1.00
Pegmatite
246
21
0.00
32
0.34
45
911
0.20
65
<10
893
222
6372447
1157768
134.00
135.00
1.00
Pegmatite
127
7
0.00
68
0.74
58
1,130
0.24
69
11
1,660
139
6372448
1157769
135.00
136.00
1.00
Pegmatite
75
30
0.00
9
0.36
50
76
0.02
66
<10
219
120
6372450
1157771
136.00
137.00
1.00
Pegmatite
243
15
0.00
45
0.75
58
3,510
0.75
96
15
571
198
6372451
1157772
137.00
138.00
1.00
Pegmatite
149
86
0.00
59
0.72
55
3,280
0.71
79
13
1,280
207
6372452
1157773
138.00
138.75
0.75
Pegmatite
278
89
0.00
39
0.76
63
913
0.20
79
11
679
130
Total Width/ Average
130.25
138.75
8.50
172
42
0.00
42
1
54
1,558
0.33
79
12
1,042
169
6372453
1157774
138.75
139.50
0.75
Pegmatite
38
1
0.00
9
0.39
59
116
0.02
38
<10
192
124
6372454
1157775
139.50
140.00
0.50
Schist
60
17
0.02
324
4.31
43
1,450
0.31
17
72
2,470
5
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-99 Assay Highlights
Lab Sample ID
Field Sample ID
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
Total Width (m)
Analyte:
Be
Cs
Fe
Ga
Li
Li2O
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit:
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
RDL:
20
0.1
0.01
0.5
10
5
2
0.5
6372468
1157776
0.55
1.45
0.9
Pegmatite
310
35
0
58
166
0.04
97
1,050
86
Main Lithium Intercept
6372469
1157777
1.45
2.45
1
Pegmatite
345
54
0
54
4,070
0.88
114
1,600
120
6372470
1157778
2.45
3.45
1
Pegmatite
177
61
1
58
6,610
1.42
87
1,700
59
6372471
1157779
3.45
4.45
1
Pegmatite
173
51
0
62
5,750
1.24
78
1,680
64
6372473
1157781
4.45
5.45
1
Pegmatite
220
60
0
53
3,670
0.79
115
1,900
121
6372474
1157782
5.45
6.45
1
Pegmatite
152
47
1
62
5,290
1.14
86
1,520
69
Total Width/Average
1.45
6.45
5
213
55
1
58
5,078
1.09
96
1,680
87
6372475
1157783
6.45
7.45
1
Pegmatite
270
49
0
59
2,090
0.45
92
1,590
90
6372476
1157784
7.45
8.5
1.05
Pegmatite
523
57
0
60
445
0.10
91
1,620
108
6372477
1157785
8.5
9.5
1
Pegmatite
247
48
0
64
1,260
0.27
105
1,320
147
6372478
1157786
9.5
10.5
1
Pegmatite
220
33
0
57
74
0.02
84
1,150
85
6372479
1157787
10.5
11.5
1
Pegmatite
202
41
0
47
83
0.02
73
1,570
69
6372480
1157788
11.5
12.5
1
Pegmatite
149
41
0
58
591
0.13
88
1,550
78
6372481
1157789
12.5
13.5
1
Pegmatite
283
38
0
50
59
0.01
117
1,510
105
6372483
1157791
13.5
14.5
1
Pegmatite
35
39
1
54
80
0.02
71
1,510
62
6372484
1157792
14.5
15.5
1
Pegmatite
138
34
1
64
89
0.02
104
1,400
71
6372485
1157793
15.5
16.4
0.9
Pegmatite
158
38
1
64
113
0.02
83
1,140
80
6372486
1157794
16.4
17.4
1
Schist
<20
178
5
21
1,440
0.31
9
808
2
6372487
1157795
17.4
18.4
1
Schist
<20
27
6
20
555
0.12
8
269
2
6372488
1157796
18.4
19.4
1
Schist
27
67
5
22
660
0.14
8
451
<0.5
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
