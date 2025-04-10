Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40Y3E | ISIN: CA53567A1012 | Ticker-Symbol: J9K
Tradegate
08.04.25
15:35 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,004
-26,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEAR MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEAR MINERALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,02011:51
0,0120,02011:06
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 11:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Drills 1.09 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 5 Meters at Augustus

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Linear Minerals Corp. ("formerly FE Battery Metals Corp") (CSE:LINE)(OTCQB:LINMF)(WKN:A2J C89) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of Drill Holes LC24-98 and LC24-99 from 2024 exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC24-98 intercepted 0.39 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 17 m at 61.50 m depth with three other smaller intercepts. The drill hole LC24-99 intersected 1.09 % Li2O over 5 m at 1.45 m drilled depth with additional smaller intercepts. There are anomalous values of other rare metals in both drill holes such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta) and rubidium (see Tables 1 and 2 for details).

Highlights

LC24-98

  • The mineralization in four lithium zones is distributed mainly into pegmatites with spodumene as main lithium mineral, including a minor portion in the basement rocks with Holmquistite being the main lithium mineral. This hole was placed about 40 m step out from drill hole LC22 and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the main Augustus mineralized zone.

  • Four Key Intercepts:

    • 17 m at 0.39% Li2O from 61.5 m depth, with 174 ppm Be, 65 ppm Cs, 48 ppm Ga, 65 ppm Nb, 91 ppm Ta, and 703 ppm Rb. The top four meters of this zone is a higher grade intercept with 1.01% Li2O.

    • 5.35 m at 0.40 % Li2O from 104.3 m depth, with 267 ppm Be, 53 ppm Cs, 43 ppm Ga, 874 ppm Rb, 49 ppm Nb, and 145 ppm Ta.

    • 2.75 m at 0.46% Li2O from 125.50 m drilled depth, with 213 ppm Be, 52 ppm Cs, 55 ppm Ga, 1,317 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 143 ppm Ta.

    • 8.50 m at 0.33% Li2O from 130.25 m depth, with 172 ppm Be, 42 ppm Cs, 54 ppm Ga, 1,042 ppm Rb, 79 ppm Nb, and 169 ppm Ta.

  • Nickel and Chromium mineralization:

    • There are anomalous values of nickel (Ni), chromium (Cr), lithium (Li) and cesium (Cs) detected in the top 40 meters in the basement rocks of this drill hole.

LC24-99

  • The mineralization in the main lithium bearing zone is distributed dominantly in pegmatites as spodumene mineral, and subordinately in the basement rocks with Holmquistite as the main lithium mineral. This drill hole was placed on outcrop 26 located to the southeast of the main Augustus zone and was aimed at increasing the footprint of the mineralized zone.

  • The Main lithium intercept is 5 m wide averaging 1.09% Li2O at from 1.45 m depth with anomalous values of 213 ppm Be, 55 ppm Cs, 58 ppm Ga, 1,680 ppm Rb, 96 ppm Nb, and 87 ppm Ta. There are other thin, lower grade lithium intercepts in this drill hole (Table 2).

Drill Program Details:

  • Drill hole LC24-98: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367902.8297N, 286909.844E), azimuth 39.92°, dip -50°, total depth 140m.

  • Drill hole LC24-99: Located at UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N (5367434.412N, 5367763.27E), azimuth 166°, dip -79°, total depth 50m.

The drill program was designed based on historical and current exploration data. Drilling was conducted by Forage Pelletier Drilling of Chapais, Quebec, and core logging and sampling took place at a core shack in St-Dominique du Rosaire, approximately 50 km from the property. The 2024 drill program included 11 drill holes, totaling 1,558 metres. To date, a total of 100 drill holes have been completed on the Property, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 18,165.64 metres.

Drill core was sampled using a rock saw. For quality control and assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted at industry-standard intervals. Samples were bagged and tagged using best practices before delivered to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, QC, for analysis. AGAT performed Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (Code 201-378). AGAT is an independent, accredited laboratory with ISO certification for certain tests.

Qualified Person:

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., an independent geological consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% of an interest in the Augustus Property located in Landrienne and Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property covers a total area of over 15,000 hectares, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or. To date, 100 diamond drill holes totaling 18,165.64 metres have been completed on the Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Linear Minerals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential mineralization, and future activities. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying such information are reasonable, actual results may vary, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC24-98 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Be

Bi

Cr

Cs

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Ni

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

20

0.1

0.002

0.1

0.01

0.5

10

5

10

2

0.5

6372386

1157657

5

6

1.00

Biotite Schist

227

10

0.22

1,840

6.51

65

2,300

0.49

19

999

5,700

30

6372387

1157658

6

7

1.00

Pegmatite

2,740

1

0.00

124

0.66

74

518

0.11

26

<10

688

142

6372388

1157659

10

11

1.00

Pegmatite

942

4

0.00

16

0.45

65

75

0.02

65

<10

98

65

6372390

1157661

13

14

1.00

Pegmatite

385

6

0.00

12

0.51

43

46

0.01

76

<10

58

64

6372391

1157662

15

16

1.00

Biotite Schist

194

1

0.20

2,350

4.91

80

2,720

0.58

33

909

7,290

7

6372392

1157663

32.65

33.65

1.00

Biotite Schist

50

24

0.26

1,070

3.73

40

1,740

0.37

15

1,460

4,520

10

6372393

1157664

35

36

1.00

Pegmatite

310

92

0.00

55

0.46

53

163

0.04

92

<10

1,380

102

6372394

1157665

38

39

1.00

Pegmatite

341

7

0.00

60

0.57

58

293

0.06

39

17

499

48

6372395

1157666

39

40

1.00

Alt Greenstone

31

6

0.18

965

3.87

57

2,480

0.53

40

1,340

5,300

32

6372396

1157667

57.10

58.10

1.00

Meta Basalt

<20

0

0.02

9

5.69

16

228

0.05

7

96

164

<0.5

6372397

1157668

58.10

59.10

1.00

Meta Basalt

<20

0

0.02

9

5.82

18

389

0.08

7

118

128

<0.5

6372398

1157669

59.10

60.10

1.00

Meta Basalt

<20

1

0.02

18

5.78

19

1,000

0.22

8

76

170

<0.5

6372400

1157671

60.1

60.8

0.70

Pegmatite

186

544

0.00

13

0.46

41

210

0.05

46

<10

95

56

6372401

1157672

60.8

61.5

0.70

Pegmatite

457

2

0.00

17

0.33

49

298

0.06

80

<10

109

73

Lithium Intercept Number 1

6372402

1157673

61.5

62.5

1.00

Pegmatite

204

5

0.00

25

0.75

63

8,130

1.75

95

<10

175

66

6372403

1157674

62.5

63.5

1.00

Pegmatite

209

20

0.00

41

0.67

67

6,540

1.41

84

<10

409

100

6372404

1157675

63.5

64.5

1.00

Pegmatite

169

59

0.00

43

0.79

55

2,100

0.45

82

<10

1,490

61

6372405

1157676

64.5

65.5

1.00

Pegmatite

150

176

0.00

55

0.60

50

2,050

0.44

77

<10

1,500

60

6372406

1157677

65.5

66.5

1.00

Pegmatite

170

142

<0.002

69

1.25

53

1,600

0.34

91

<10

1,300

68

6372407

1157678

66.5

67.5

1.00

Pegmatite

153

112

<0.002

74

0.95

49

1,000

0.22

81

<10

1,560

62

6372408

1157679

67.5

68.5

1.00

Pegmatite

121

17

0.00

40

0.72

52

214

0.05

59

<10

906

73

6372410

1157681

68.50

69.50

1.00

Pegmatite

275

1

0.00

11

0.40

43

28

0.01

64

<10

230

64

6372411

1157682

69.50

70.50

1.00

Pegmatite

232

0

0.00

15

0.34

48

307

0.07

102

<10

311

117

6372412

1157683

70.50

71.50

1.00

Pegmatite

452

0

0.00

36

0.46

56

242

0.05

70

<10

489

84

6372413

1157684

71.50

72.10

0.60

Pegmatite

231

1

0.00

21

0.49

62

1,850

0.40

95

<10

284

88

6372414

1157685

72.10

73.25

1.15

Greenstone

<20

1

0.01

112

5.45

19

1,400

0.30

7

68

647

1

6372415

1157686

73.25

74.40

1.15

Greenstone

<20

1

0.02

101

5.89

19

2,490

0.54

6

108

554

<0.5

6372416

1157687

74.40

75.55

1.15

Pegmatite

23

0

<0.002

5

0.30

66

29

0.01

70

<10

47

129

6372417

1157688

75.55

76.55

1.00

Schist with Peg

23

3

0.01

96

4.17

68

755

0.16

94

44

643

431

6372418

1157689

76.55

77.5

0.95

Schist with Peg

<20

0

0.02

256

5.46

18

1,850

0.40

6

96

1,050

1

6372420

1157691

77.50

78.5

1.00

Schist with Peg

25

9

0.01

112

4.42

27

520

0.11

18

77

359

58

Total Width/ Average

61.50

78.5

17.00

174

32

0.01

65

2

48

1,830

0.39

65

79

703

91

6372421

1157692

102.30

103.30

1.00

Greenstone

<20

1

0.02

6

5.45

17

200

0.04

6

96

85

<0.5

6372422

1157693

103.30

104.30

1.00

Greenstone

<20

1

0.03

6

5.61

19

240

0.05

6

141

107

1

Lithium Intercept Number 2

6372423

1157694

104.30

105.45

1.15

Pegmatite

173

118

<0.002

72

0.83

62

1,640

0.35

76

<10

1,780

146

6372424

1157695

105.45

106.55

1.10

Pegmatite

176

43

<0.002

92

0.80

66

5,360

1.15

85

<10

1,820

174

6372425

1157696

106.55

107.65

1.10

Pegmatite

452

40

0.00

25

0.54

51

697

0.15

70

16

284

115

6372426

1157697

107.65

108.65

1.00

Greenstone

<20

1

0.01

55

4.83

19

947

0.20

10

77

353

<0.5

6372427

1157698

108.65

109.65

1.00

Greenstone

<20

0

0.01

23

4.10

18

747

0.16

6

81

134

<0.5

Total Width/ Average

104.30

109.65

5.35

267

40

0.01

53

2

43

1,878

0.40

49

58

874

145

6372428

1157699

118.00

119

1.00

Greenstone

<20

1

0.01

8

5.66

20

203

0.04

6

77

154

<0.5

6372430

1157751

119.00

120.00

1.00

Greenstone

<20

0

0.01

13

5.42

18

279

0.06

7

84

205

<0.5

6372431

1157752

120.00

120.95

0.95

Greenstone

<20

1

0.01

15

5.42

24

383

0.08

10

64

195

<0.5

6372432

1157753

120.95

121.75

0.80

Pegmatite

<20

277

<0.002

4

0.56

39

68

0.01

66

<10

49

79

6372433

1157754

121.75

122.55

0.80

Pegmatite

57

51

0.00

5

0.34

52

37

0.01

31

<10

51

58

6372434

1157755

122.55

123.75

1.20

Greenstone

33

9

0.01

154

5.19

33

1,040

0.22

13

70

1,150

13

6372435

1157756

123.75

124.75

1.00

Pegmatite

113

8

0.00

11

0.42

61

56

0.01

86

<10

257

213

6372436

1157757

124.75

125.50

0.75

Pegmatite

153

8

<0.002

17

0.39

44

18

0.00

89

<10

640

103

Lithium Intercept Number 3

6372437

1157758

125.50

126.50

1.00

Pegmatite

272

23

0.00

39

0.50

58

640

0.14

94

<10

1,030

138

6372438

1157759

126.50

127.50

1.00

Pegmatite

212

42

0.00

60

0.38

55

3,380

0.73

79

<10

1,470

171

6372440

1157761

127.50

128.25

0.75

Pegmatite

156

81

0.00

57

0.47

53

2,400

0.52

63

<10

1,450

119

Total Width/ Average

125.50

128.25

2.75

213

49

0.00

52

0

55

2,140

0.46

79

1,317

143

6372441

1157762

128.25

129.25

1.00

Pegmatite

80

92

0.00

44

0.45

41

261

0.06

78

<10

1,390

158

6372442

1157763

129.25

130.25

1.00

Pegmatite

208

29

0.00

21

0.34

28

41

0.01

59

<10

728

96

Lithium Intercept Number 4

6372443

1157764

130.25

131.00

0.75

Pegmatite

109

>1000

0.00

23

0.46

52

442

0.10

108

10

685

148

6372444

1157765

131.00

132.00

1.00

Pegmatite

140

24

0.00

58

0.32

53

2,070

0.45

86

<10

1,840

173

6372445

1157766

132.00

133.00

1.00

Pegmatite

179

64

0.00

49

0.50

53

1,690

0.36

65

11

1,550

182

6372446

1157767

133.00

134.00

1.00

Pegmatite

246

21

0.00

32

0.34

45

911

0.20

65

<10

893

222

6372447

1157768

134.00

135.00

1.00

Pegmatite

127

7

0.00

68

0.74

58

1,130

0.24

69

11

1,660

139

6372448

1157769

135.00

136.00

1.00

Pegmatite

75

30

0.00

9

0.36

50

76

0.02

66

<10

219

120

6372450

1157771

136.00

137.00

1.00

Pegmatite

243

15

0.00

45

0.75

58

3,510

0.75

96

15

571

198

6372451

1157772

137.00

138.00

1.00

Pegmatite

149

86

0.00

59

0.72

55

3,280

0.71

79

13

1,280

207

6372452

1157773

138.00

138.75

0.75

Pegmatite

278

89

0.00

39

0.76

63

913

0.20

79

11

679

130

Total Width/ Average

130.25

138.75

8.50

172

42

0.00

42

1

54

1,558

0.33

79

12

1,042

169

6372453

1157774

138.75

139.50

0.75

Pegmatite

38

1

0.00

9

0.39

59

116

0.02

38

<10

192

124

6372454

1157775

139.50

140.00

0.50

Schist

60

17

0.02

324

4.31

43

1,450

0.31

17

72

2,470

5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Table 2: Drill Hole LC24-99 Assay Highlights

Lab Sample ID

Field Sample ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Total Width (m)

Analyte:

Be

Cs

Fe

Ga

Li

Li2O

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit:

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

RDL:

20

0.1

0.01

0.5

10

5

2

0.5

6372468

1157776

0.55

1.45

0.9

Pegmatite

310

35

0

58

166

0.04

97

1,050

86

Main Lithium Intercept

6372469

1157777

1.45

2.45

1

Pegmatite

345

54

0

54

4,070

0.88

114

1,600

120

6372470

1157778

2.45

3.45

1

Pegmatite

177

61

1

58

6,610

1.42

87

1,700

59

6372471

1157779

3.45

4.45

1

Pegmatite

173

51

0

62

5,750

1.24

78

1,680

64

6372473

1157781

4.45

5.45

1

Pegmatite

220

60

0

53

3,670

0.79

115

1,900

121

6372474

1157782

5.45

6.45

1

Pegmatite

152

47

1

62

5,290

1.14

86

1,520

69

Total Width/Average

1.45

6.45

5

213

55

1

58

5,078

1.09

96

1,680

87

6372475

1157783

6.45

7.45

1

Pegmatite

270

49

0

59

2,090

0.45

92

1,590

90

6372476

1157784

7.45

8.5

1.05

Pegmatite

523

57

0

60

445

0.10

91

1,620

108

6372477

1157785

8.5

9.5

1

Pegmatite

247

48

0

64

1,260

0.27

105

1,320

147

6372478

1157786

9.5

10.5

1

Pegmatite

220

33

0

57

74

0.02

84

1,150

85

6372479

1157787

10.5

11.5

1

Pegmatite

202

41

0

47

83

0.02

73

1,570

69

6372480

1157788

11.5

12.5

1

Pegmatite

149

41

0

58

591

0.13

88

1,550

78

6372481

1157789

12.5

13.5

1

Pegmatite

283

38

0

50

59

0.01

117

1,510

105

6372483

1157791

13.5

14.5

1

Pegmatite

35

39

1

54

80

0.02

71

1,510

62

6372484

1157792

14.5

15.5

1

Pegmatite

138

34

1

64

89

0.02

104

1,400

71

6372485

1157793

15.5

16.4

0.9

Pegmatite

158

38

1

64

113

0.02

83

1,140

80

6372486

1157794

16.4

17.4

1

Schist

<20

178

5

21

1,440

0.31

9

808

2

6372487

1157795

17.4

18.4

1

Schist

<20

27

6

20

555

0.12

8

269

2

6372488

1157796

18.4

19.4

1

Schist

27

67

5

22

660

0.14

8

451

<0.5

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.