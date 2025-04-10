Tanzania Electric Supply Co. Ltd. (Tanesco) is seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for a 100 MW PV facility to be built in the country's Shinyanga Region. Tanzanian utility Tanesco has launched a tender to select EPC contractors for a 100 MW solar project to be built in the Kishapu district of Shinyanga Region in northern Tanzania. The French Development Agency (AFD) is supporting the project, which is part of a 150 MW initiative launched in 2021. Interested EPC firms must submit bids by June 2. The project aims to strengthen electricity supply security and help ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
