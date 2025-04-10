Tanzania Electric Supply Co. Ltd. (Tanesco) is seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for a 100 MW PV facility to be built in the country's Shinyanga Region. Tanzanian utility Tanesco has launched a tender to select EPC contractors for a 100 MW solar project to be built in the Kishapu district of Shinyanga Region in northern Tanzania. The French Development Agency (AFD) is supporting the project, which is part of a 150 MW initiative launched in 2021. Interested EPC firms must submit bids by June 2. The project aims to strengthen electricity supply security and help ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...