Isotopia Announces the UK Launch of Isoprotrace, an Innovative Diagnostic Solution for Prostate Cancer Imaging

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia Molecular Imaging is proud to announce the official launch of Isoprotrace®, its advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging, in the United Kingdom.

This milestone underscores Isotopia's profound commitment to expanding access to high-quality diagnostic tools and improving patient care globally.

Isoprotrace® is an innovative PSMA-11 (Gozetotide) radiolabelling kit designed to enhance the precision of prostate cancer imaging. The ready-to-use, multi-dose kit facilitates the efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous injection, equipping healthcare providers with a critical tool for diagnosing prostate cancer and optimizing treatment plans.

Through a strategic partnership with Light Medical, Isotopia guarantees that Isoprotrace® will be readily available to medical facilities across the UK, thereby empowering clinicians to effectively detect and manage prostate cancer.

"The launch of Isoprotrace® in the United Kingdom represents a significant milestone in our mission to expand patient access to cutting-edge diagnostic solutions," said Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant. "With the increasing demand for precision imaging in prostate cancer care," continued Mr. Levy, "Isoprotrace® offers healthcare professionals an essential tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and enhance treatment outcomes."

Mark Goodwin, Director at Light Medical, added, "We are honored to collaborate with Isotopia in introducing Isoprotrace® to the UK market. This launch marks a vital step forward in combating prostate cancer, and we are committed to ensuring widespread availability of this innovative diagnostic kit for healthcare providers nationwide."

Isotopia remains dedicated to maintaining a robust supply chain, thus ensuring seamless access to this essential diagnostic tool for healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

For more information about Isoprotrace®, including product specifications and availability, please visit https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/

About Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Isotopia Molecular Imaging is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical development, specializing in theranostic solutions that enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and patient-centred care, Isotopia delivers reliable, high-quality radiopharmaceuticals to healthcare providers worldwide.

https://isotopia-global.com/isoprotrace/

About Light Medical

Light Medical is a trusted distributor of advanced medical imaging solutions, dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals in delivering superior diagnostic and treatment options. By partnering with leading innovators like Isotopia, Light Medical ensures access to cutting-edge technologies that significantly improve patient outcomes.

https://www.lightmedical.co.uk/contact

Contact:

eshalom@isotopia-global.com

