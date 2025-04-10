Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
10.04.2025 11:12 Uhr
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 4 April 2025 relating to the necessary replacement parts having successfully been delivered offshore on Tyra II.

The Company is pleased to announce that Tyra II has now been successfully restarted and that full technical capacity has been achieved on the facilities. The continuation of ramp-up of production is currently ongoing.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--update-on-tyra-redevelopment-project,c4134174

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-update-on-tyra-redevelopment-project-302425503.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
