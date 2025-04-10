Mdundo.com: Mdundo.com and MTN Cameroon Bring Premium Music Streaming to Mdundo's First Francophone Country

10.4.2025 10:26:37 CEST | Mdundo.com A/S | Investor News

Mdundo.com, one of Africa's leading music services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MTN Cameroon, bringing Mdundo Premium subscription services to the first french speaking market within Africa. This collaboration significantly expands Mdundo's footprint in the Cameroonian market, providing MTN's 13 million customers with affordable access to Mdundo's extensive catalog of African music, including exclusive DJ mixes and an ad-free experience.

MTN Cameroon's subscribers can now access Mdundo Premium through a dedicated subscription bundle available via USSD, the MyMTN app, and the MTN website. This makes it easier than ever for customers to enjoy high-quality music while minimizing data consumption for only XAF 150 for 3 days, XAF 300 for one week or XAF 500 for a month

The partnership with MTN Cameroon marks Mdundo's latest expansion adding to the company's growing list of partnerships across Africa, which includes MTN Ghana, MTN Nigeria, Vodacom Tanzania, Vodacom South Africa, Airtel Nigeria, Glo Nigeria, and Safaricom Kenya. Through these partnerships, Mdundo's premium subscription is now available to over 352 million telecom customers across the continent. Mdundo also boasts 38.8 million monthly active users, a number that continues to grow as it strengthens its presence in key African markets.

Martin Nielsen, CEO of Mdundo, commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with MTN Cameroon in our mission to make music more accessible to millions of Africans. Our partnerships with leading telcos play a crucial role in delivering a seamless and affordable music experience while driving growth for African artists. This collaboration is an important step toward deepening our presence in the Central African region."

This partnership aligns with Mdundo's strategy to drive revenue through telecommunication collaborations while providing MTN Cameroon customers with an enriched and highly personalized music experience. The partnership does not impact our outlook for the current financial year.

