Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank's results for the first quarter of 2025 exceeds market expectations

(Figures within parentheses refer to the first quarter of 2024)



Norion Bank AB ("Norion Bank") does not recognize interest income from loans where borrowers have been placed in Stage 3 until actual payments have been received. Such payments amounting to approximately SEK 140 million, which are attributable to Norion Bank's Real Estate segment, have been received during the first quarter of 2025.



- I am pleased that our real estate clients, who historically have experienced payment challenges and therefore been placed in Stage 3, now have been able to pay their accrued interest, says Martin Nossman, CEO, Norion Bank.



Total income is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 1,010-1,020 million (933) and operating profit to approximately SEK 510-520 million (417) for the first quarter of 2025.



The report for the first quarter of 2025 will be published on 24 April 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

?

Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates and real estate companies. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group (formerly Collector Bank) was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-10 10:15 CEST.