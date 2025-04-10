Toivo Group Oyj: Resolutions of Toivo Group Plc's Annual General Meeting 2025

Toivo Group Plc, Company release 10 April 2025 at 11:05

The Annual General Meeting of Toivo Group Plc (the "Company" and "Toivo") was held on 10 April 2025 in Espoo, Finland.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2024 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.

Payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend be distributed for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Members and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The number of the members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be five (5). Asko Myllymäki, Harri Tahkola, Petri Kärkkäinen, Margit Lindholm and Tomi Koivukoski were re-elected as the ordinary members of the Board.

The Chair and the other members of the Board of Directors shall be paid a remuneration of EUR 1 600 per month.

Election and remuneration of the Auditor

KPMG Oy Ab, authorized public accountants, was re-elected as the Company's Auditor for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that it will appoint Pekka Alatalo, APA, as the auditor with principal responsibility.

The Auditor's fees will be paid against the Auditor's reasonable invoice approved by the Company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The authorization covers a maximum of 5,875,956 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 per cent of all shares in the Company. Only the unrestricted equity of the Company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization.

Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors decides how own shares will be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Shares can be repurchased using, among other things, derivatives. Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the existing shareholders (directed repurchase).

The authorization allows the repurchase and/or the acceptance as pledge of shares in order to, among other things, develop the Company's capital structure, to finance or implement eventual acquisitions, investments or other arrangements that are part of the business, or to be used in the Company's incentive or reward systems.

The authorization is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; however, no longer than until 30 June 2026.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The authorization covers a maximum of 20,000,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 34 per cent of all shares in the Company.

The Board of Directors decides on all terms of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue).

The authorization is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting; however, no longer than until 30 June 2026.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at sijoittajille.toivo.fi/en on 24 April 2025 at the latest.

Toivo Group Plc

The Board of Directors

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. 040 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

Certified Adviser: Nordic Certified Advisor

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company that was founded in 2015. Its business focuses on project development and the long-term ownership of apartments. The company's business model is unique as it combines the value chain of real estate business, from development and construction to ownership, management and rental of a completed property. Toivo manages the entire life cycle of properties with its own team, from raw land development to tenancy agreement negotiations and property maintenance. This way, Toivo is able to generate additional value for its customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

Toivo's strategy is to develop properties in accordance with the Toivo concept. The aim is to generate a strong development margin and a stable and attractive return, and in this way enable long-term ownership and the generation of higher additional value for Toivo's customers. Toivo has a knowledgeable and experienced team of experts with strong backgrounds in the real estate business. The members of Toivo's team have been involved in the development and construction of over 17 000 apartments, and they have an average of ten years of experience in the real estate business.

Toivo's revenue in 2024 was EUR 39,8 million and its operating profit was EUR 4,5 million.