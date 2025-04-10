Scientists at the Korea Institute of Energy Research claim to have achieved the highest efficiency ever reported for a perovskite-CIGS tandem solar cell with flexible, lightweight architecture. The device was also found to achieve "excellent" durability. The Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23. 64% for a tandem solar cell based on a top perovskite device and a bottom cell based on copper, indium, gallium and diselenide (CIGS) technology. The result represents a world record for lightweight, flexible tandem perovskite-CIGS devices, ...

