Episurf Medical AB: Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2025

• Continued increases in sales and gross order intake combined with lower expense level

• Significant increase in European sales organisation through co-operation with Joint Operations

• First surgeries together with Johnson & Johnson-affiliated distributors successfully completed

"It is gratifying that we continue to show growth while reporting significant improvements in costs and in results. We are undergoing a major transformation in Europe with our recent agreement with Joint Operations, which has some negative impact on sales in the short term, but we are adding a significantly larger sales force in key European markets as of April 1st. During the quarter, we achieved our best sales, order intake and customer base ever - and now, focus is on continuing on the path we have taken but at an increasingly faster pace.", says Pål Ryfors, CEO Episurf Medical.

First quarter 2025 compared to 2024, Group

» Gross order intake amounted to SEK 3.8m (2.7)

» Group net sales amounted to SEK 4.0m (3.1)

» Order book amounted to SEK 2.4m (2.0)

» Loss for the period amounted to SEK -16.6m (-20.5)

» Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-0.07)

Significant events during the first quarter 2025

» Episurf Medical announced that theresponse to the US FDA has been filed and addresses a request for additional information on the company's Episealer® MTP implant

» Episurf Medical entered into a distribution agreement for several European countries with Joint Operations Ltd

» Episurf Medical announced the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO13B

» Episurf Medical announced that CFO Veronica Wallin will leave for a new postion

Significant events after the quarter

» No material events have occurred after the end of the period

About Episurf Medical

Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and individualised treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® individualised implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localised cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on 10 April 2025.