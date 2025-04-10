Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Signature Transportation Services, a long-established provider of luxury chauffeured services based in Nashville, has announced the launch of two specialized divisions: Signature Elite Charters and Signature Elite Tours. This strategic expansion strengthens the company's ability to meet the growing regional demand for group transportation and customized student travel experiences.

Signature Elite Charters is a new chapter in the company's evolution, offering full-service charter bus solutions for corporate events, athletics, and other group needs. This division was created in partnership with Alan Wise, founder of Wise Coaches and former president of the Tennessee Motorcoach Association. The venture combines Wise's decades of industry expertise with the service standards of Signature Transportation Services.





"Signature Elite Charters is an opportunity to elevate what group mobility means in Middle Tennessee," said Michael Dozier, majority owner of Signature Transportation Services. "Alan Wise brings a proven legacy of operational excellence, and we are excited to launch this new phase with him."

The charter fleet includes high-capacity vehicles such as Sprinters, mini buses, and full-size coaches, all operating with an emphasis on safety, reliability, and a high standard of Nashville Bus Charter service.

Meanwhile, Signature Elite Tours focuses on educational and performance-based travel. The company creates Nashville Tours with custom itineraries for student and adult groups, including bands, orchestras, school trips, and more. The team, led by seasoned professionals Linda Fleming and Susan Fitzsimmons, offers a hands-on approach to planning trips that are both enriching and logistically sound.

With nearly 70 years of combined experience, Fleming and Fitzsimmons provide groups with expert guidance and logistical support-from securing hotels and transportation to scheduling performances and educational experiences. The goal is to ensure every group receives a unique, thoughtfully built travel program that meets budget and academic standards.





Signature Elite Tours distinguishes itself by offering personalized service rather than pre-packaged itineraries. "No two groups are the same," said Susan Fitzsimmons, Certified Tour Professional. "We build each experience from the ground up, ensuring every aspect aligns with the group's purpose."

These new divisions reinforce Signature Transportation Services' broader mission: to deliver high-quality, reliable, and innovative chauffeured experiences. The addition of Signature Elite Charters and Signature Elite Tours reflects the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients while continuing to grow as a leader in the transportation industry.

About Signature Transportation Services:

Founded in January 2001, Signature Transportation Services is based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a diverse fleet that includes luxury sedans, SUVs, Sprinters, vans, mini buses, and motor coaches, the company offers high-level chauffeured services for individual and group needs. Signature remains focused on integrity, service, and innovation, delivering reliable transportation experiences with every ride.





