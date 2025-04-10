The former 'Gibbs Hybrid' will assume the Atrium brand as part of Atrium's global delivery strategy

Atrium, a leading global Extended Workforce Management and Talent Solutions company, announced today that Gibbs Hybrid will now fully operate under the Atrium brand, completing the integration that began with Atrium's majority stake acquisition in June 2023. The strategic rebranding of the former IT and Business Services firm further strengthens Atrium's extended workforce and talent management capabilities across EMEA and global markets.

"This marks a strategic step forward as we fully unify under the Atrium name," said Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal, Founder and CEO of Atrium. "We are enhancing our global capabilities and offering a more cohesive and comprehensive suite of workforce solutions by bringing our teams and services together. Following the acquisition of Gibbs Hybrid in 2023, the completion of this brand transition enables us to continue delivering the exceptional service and innovation our clients rely on, while positioning ourselves for a dynamic and impactful future as one unified company."

As part of this update, Gibbs Hybrid's former Programme Solutions Consulting division has been rebranded as Gibbs Consulting IT Services Solutions under the Atrium umbrella, which will continue to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and tailored consulting solutions across various disciplines.

Explore Atrium's enhanced workforce solutions for companies across the UK and EMEA at UK.atriumglobal.com.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC and MSDUK-certified Staffing and Extended Workforce Management leader. For more than three decades, our specialised Talent Solutions and custom Workforce Management Solutions have provided the world's largest brands access to top talent and helped organisations optimise their extended workforce programs to maximise results. Our offerings include Talent Solutions, Managed Service Provider (MSP), EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor/IR35 Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing, and Early Talent Administration Programmes. Atrium's solutions fully integrate with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking, and vendor management systems. Please visit www.atriumglobal.com to learn more about our services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.

