London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Reuters Events today announced the release of the full agenda for Responsible Business USA, taking place June 23-24 in New York City. This year's conference confronts a critical question: How can businesses not only sustain their commitment to sustainability, but accelerate progress in a world facing constant challenges?

Responsible Business USA promises to bring together industry leaders to share practical solutions and bold strategies through engaging panels, interactive workshops, and insightful presentations. Key discussions will center on:

Navigating New Regulations: Demystifying the complexities of the EU's CSRD and other global reporting requirements to turn compliance into an opportunity.

Powering Up Value Chains: Building strong, mutually beneficial partnerships to slash Scope 3 emissions, explore alternative energy sources, and create resilient supply chains that can weather any storm.

Driving Internal Action: Discovering how to stay laser-focused on your 2030 sustainability goals, adapt to changing political landscapes, foster collaboration across departments, and harness the power of technology to supercharge your sustainability efforts.

Featured sessions include:

Reuters Impact Fireside Chat: A candid conversation with former White House Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy, led by a seasoned Reuters journalist.

Keynote Panel: A 2025 Stocktake: Hear how leading companies like Colgate-Palmolive, Visa, and Forum for the Future are maintaining momentum in climate action, adapting to shifting priorities, and setting realistic goals for 2030. Get ready for bold insights and future-ready ambitions.

Presentation: The Numbers Behind the Narrative: Learn how to bring the rigor of financial reporting to your sustainability data, unlocking clear insights for CSRD compliance and gaining buy-in from key decision-makers. Presented by Risilience.

Panel: Revolutionize Your Scope 3 Data Collection: Don't get left behind. Discover the best strategies for gathering the detailed data you need to tackle Scope 3 emissions, including lifecycle assessments, AI-powered solutions, and effective knowledge-sharing with suppliers. Featuring Wyndham Hotels, Tate & Lyle, and Forum for the Future.

Townhall: CSDDD: A Major Risk for U.S. Businesses? Unpack the EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and understand its implications for U.S. companies in this interactive session led by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Get your questions answered and make your voice heard in this moderated discussion.

Sustainability executives are encouraged to download the full agenda and attendee snapshot to explore the sessions and create a personalized event experience. Download here: https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-usa/agenda?utm_source=newsfile&utm_medium=PR

