Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

10thApril 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09th April 2025 46.80p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.04p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

10thApril 2025