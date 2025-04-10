Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
09.04.25
17:15 Uhr
5,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,30014:29
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 12:57 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Final Results of Tender Offer

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Final Results of Tender Offer 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Final Results of Tender Offer 
10-Apr-2025 / 11:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING GBP250,000,000 3.750 PER CENT. 
GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2026 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION 
FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC 
LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "EUWA"). 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF 
AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE 
ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO 
ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO ANY 
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
10 April 2025. Travis Perkins plc (the "Offeror") announces today the final results of its invitation to eligible 
holders of its outstanding GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS2254262285) (the "Notes") to 
tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash in the Final Acceptance Amount (the "Offer"). 
The Offer was announced on 2 April 2025 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender 
offer memorandum dated 2 April 2025 (as it may be supplemented or amended from time to time, the "Tender Offer 
Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror in connection with the Offer. 
Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer 
Memorandum. 
Final Results 
The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2025. As at the Expiration Deadline, 
GBP214,920,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer. 
The Offeror now announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at GBP125,000,000 in aggregate principal 
amount of the Notes. Accordingly, it will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the Offer subject to pro rata 
scaling at a Scaling Factor of 57.5513 per cent., subject to potential rounding adjustments, as further described in 
the Tender Offer Memorandum. 
Pricing for the Offer took place at or around 10.30 a.m. (London time) today. A summary of the pricing for the Offer 
appears below: 
Benchmark Security Rate  Purchase Spread  Purchase Yield  Purchase Price 
3.343 per cent.      160 bps      5.004 per cent.  98.964 per cent.

The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 11 April 2025. Following settlement of the Offer, GBP125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

Dealer Managers and Tender Agent

BNP PARIBAS (Telephone: +33 1 55 77 78 94; Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com); and

Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc (Telephone: +44 20 7158 1726 / 1719; Email: lbcmliabilitymanagement@lloydsbanking.com) are acting as Dealer Managers.

Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Attention: Owen Morris; Email: travisperkins@is.kroll.com; Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/travisperkins) is acting as Tender Agent.

UK MAR: This announcement is released by the Offeror and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of the binding technical standards published by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to MAR as regards Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary of Travis Perkins plc.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offer has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: TEN 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  382130 
EQS News ID:  2115398 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115398&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
