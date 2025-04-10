Ryan Williams French: "A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father" - a Compelling Memoir of Reflection and Resilience

Author Ryan Williams French presents a powerful memoir, "A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father." This evocative work explores the intricacies of identity, masculinity, race, and fatherhood.

Originally published in October 2022, A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father is an inspiring memoir that takes us on a heartfelt journey through the complexities of the author's relationship with his biological father. The newly revised edition, now available on the writer's blog www.mystrengthmysong.com, nourishes readers with an updated narrative that offers a profound exploration of identity, masculinity, love, forgiveness, and self-acceptance. The author shares, "I felt a strong urge to write a letter to my father. I've always been captivated by epistolary novels because they create a sense of closeness, as if you are in the same room as the writer. As a 34-year-old man, I've realized that my knowledge about my father is limited, which has sparked a deep desire to create something meaningful and thought-provoking. I hope that the series of letters resonates with someone-a young man in school who might be facing challenges, or perhaps someone who is simply looking for a good laugh."

Image of Writer, Ryan Williams French



The inspiration for this heartfelt memoir blossomed several years ago when the author came across an article about the heartbreaking death of Damilola Taylor, a ten-year-old Nigerian student in London. Damilola lost his life tragically at the hands of gang violence at his school due to his perceived effeminate behavior. The details surrounding Taylor's death struck a chord with the author and echoed his own childhood struggles with identity and self-acceptance. In A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father, Ryan Williams French pens a series of letters to his father, recounting vibrant memories from his childhood. Through this exploration, the author embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery. He shares lively stories infused with the spirit of pop culture, music, and film that significantly shaped his life. Alongside his challenges at home and school, he discusses his struggles with identity, all the while expressing heartfelt gratitude for his mother's unwavering support.

This coming-of-age story beautifully intertwines childhood humor and wonder with deep reflection, delving into essential themes such as friendship, love, violence, and self-acceptance. A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father is an engaging read for those who appreciate memoirs and epistolary writing, artfully balancing lighthearted moments with profound emotional insights.

In 2020, Ryan Williams French established 'My Strength My Song," a vibrant ministry that empowers young men by nurturing their understanding of identity in Christ. He produced motivational videos and podcasts each month, which were filled with valuable insights on both spiritual and personal development, aimed at uplifting and inspiring young hearts. Last year, Mr. French placed the ministry on hold. But he now looks forward to generating new content.

A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father can be read here:

