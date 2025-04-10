Electronic Caregiver, inc.: CMS Chief Dr. Oz's AI Avatar Vision for U.S. Healthcare comes to life through Addison Care

Electronic Caregiver's Addison Care Delivers AI Avatar For U.S Healthcare.

Electronic Caregiver Inc., a nationally recognized innovator in virtual care, proudly announces that its flagship solution, Addison Care, is already fulfilling the bold future envisioned by Dr. Mehmet Oz, newly appointed Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In his inaugural meeting, Dr. Oz called for the widespread use of AI avatars in healthcare, citing them as a transformative, cost-effective way to expand access and alleviate workforce strain. "AI costs $2 an hour. Doctors cost $100 an hour. Some people like talking to AI better than their doctor," Dr. Oz stated, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Addison Care delivers far more. Developed with over $150 million in R&D, Addison Care is the world's most advanced 24/7 virtual caregiving solution-driven by a compassionate 3D AI avatar and integrated with a complete chronic care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) system. Addison is already being distributed to Medicare and Medicaid patients, with deployments beginning this month. Electronic Caregiver Inc., has been designing and providing innovative care solutions and services for over a decade, providing RPM and CCM services to tens of thousands of chronically ill patients, and managing hundreds of millions of points of priority data each year.

Addison provides:

24/7 chronic care support and vitals monitoring.

Medication reminders and management.

Interactive wellness checks to identify symptoms, side effects, or adverse reactions.

AI-powered WiFi activity monitoring to track kitchen and restroom visits, sleep/wake cycles, inactivity, failure to rise, and more-all without wearables or cameras.

TeleCare integration for continuous monitoring, escalation handling, and sentiment analysis for quality oversight.

24/7 access to primary care physicians on demand.

Emergency response via wearable devices with GPS and auto fall detection.

Support for ADLs, caregiver guidance, physical therapy, and fitness routines.

Cognitive support features for memory, focus, and motor skills, with interactive games that track reaction time, decision-making, and performance.

All of this is delivered for just $8 a day, significantly under the affordability threshold Dr. Oz referenced, while offering dramatically more capability.

"We saw this future coming a decade ago," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "We built Addison Care to become the standard of care, solving the very challenges Dr. Oz has just brought into the national spotlight."

As Dr. Oz calls for innovation to address the 30% of physicians and nurses expected to retire by 2030, Addison Care stands ready to scale supporting millions of aging, chronically ill, and disabled patients-while empowering family caregivers and relieving medical staff.

Electronic Caregiver has already been identified as a top-tier innovator by Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Intel, recognized from a pool of 450 digital health solutions for its advanced architecture, HIPAA-compliant design, and impact.

