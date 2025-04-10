Evergreen Podcasts: Evergreen Launches EvergreenNOW! a Bold, Free Streaming Platform for Independent Films, Podcasts, and Live Sports

EvergreenNOW! is the OTT channel by Evergreen Podcasts and launches with exclusive streaming of AF1

Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) has officially launched EvergreenNOW! , a Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel that brings together independent films, award-winning podcasts, and live sports. As the official streaming home of Arena Football One (AF1), EvergreenNOW! delivers a curated, high-quality viewing experience - completely free to consumers.

Stream EvergreenNOW! anytime, anywhere - on desktop, Roku, Apple and Android mobile apps, and all major streaming devices!

FAST channels continue to reshape digital content consumption with expected global users reaching 1.1 billion by 2027. As audiences increasingly turn to free, ad-supported content, EvergreenNOW! stands out as a dynamic, story-driven platform offering premium entertainment without the paywall.

A major highlight of the launch is the exclusive partnership with AF1, making it the go-to destination for live-streamed games and on-demand access. The platform also features over 240 curated films, including Runner, A Man Called Ove, Remembering Tina Turner, Badland, and Hundreds of Beavers, along with a rich lineup of award-winning podcasts. All content is hand-selected by Evergreen's Video Producer, Sarah Willgrube, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.

"Our collection of content can take you on an adventure, make you fall in love, let you laugh out loud, find your new favorite podcast, and take you straight to the sidelines of AF1 football. There really is something for everyone!" Willgrube commented.

"EvergreenNOW! is the culmination of our mission to transform the way stories are created, shared, and experienced," said Michael C. DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "Audiences crave curated discovery and on-demand convenience, and with this platform, we're not only meeting the demand but exceeding expectations."

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview members of Evergreen Podcasts, please contact Samantha Morganti at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Evergreen Podcasts

The Evergreen Brand is a powerhouse of premium audio and video content including Evergreen Podcasts, Rhapsody Voices Podcasts, Converge Podcast Network, and the newly launched EvergreenNOW! OTT Channel. Rhapsody Voices curates elite creators with a "boutique at scale" approach, driving sponsorships, content innovation, and audience growth. As a full-service production, marketing, and sales force, Evergreen delivers high-impact storytelling across true crime, pop culture, comedy, and more-engaging, entertaining, and inspiring listeners. Converge brings top-tier family-friendly and faith-based content. Dive into the collections at EvergreenPodcasts.com , RhapsodyVoices.com , and Evergreennow.tv .

Contact Information

Samantha Morganti

Director of Marketing

smorganti@evergreenpodcasts.com





SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire