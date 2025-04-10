Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in 48 contiguous claims/exclusive exploration rights comprising 1,737 hectares adjoining the Company's Perron project to the west and the south in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of the province of Quebec and 33 multi-cell and 2 single-cell contiguous and adjoining mining claims comprising 13,455 hectares in the Abbotsford, Adair and Hepburn Townships in the province of Ontario, representing a total area of 15,192 hectares (the "Perron West Project"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the definitive asset purchase agreement entered into between the Company and an arm's length vendor, previously announced on March 25, 2025.

About Amex Exploration Inc.

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248061

SOURCE: Amex Exploration Inc.