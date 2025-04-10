The Chinese manufacturer said its new heat pump system can continuously and stably provide hot water up to 75 C. At a temperature between 35 C and 55 C, the new product can reportedly achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 4. 6 to 5. 23, with COP values ranging from 3. 86 to 5. 63. Chinese DC inverter heat pump manufacturer Amitime has launched a new heat pump system for residential applications. "The EcoSTAR Pro series has excellent and outstanding performance," the company said in a statement. "It can continuously and stably provide hot water up to 75 C. Whether it is to meet ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...