DEKRA SE: DEKRA continues on a path of growth and transformation

Future-oriented business model ensures successful fiscal year 2024

Revenue and EBIT increased again in 2024, despite a volatile environment

Number of core employees grew further

DEKRA is very well positioned in its 100th anniversary year as it successfully transforms from a traditional vehicle inspection provider into a leading independent expert for digital and software-defined mobility

STUTTGART, Germany, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA remained on track in 2024, again growing its business in a volatile economic and geopolitical environment. Global revenues increased by 4.7% to 4.29 billion euros, rising by 7% in the core business-excluding temporary work. EBIT improved by 4.2% to 266 million euros, while EBITDA rose by 5.4% to 480.1 million euros. Moreover, DEKRA's core workforce grew by 800 employees to around 33,000. In total, some 48,000 experts work for the world's leading non-listed testing, inspection, and certification organization.

"Thanks to our future-oriented business model, we were able to ensure robust revenue and earnings growth in another year of substantial economic tensions. The decision to focus on the key megatrends of Future Mobility, Sustainability, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence with our 'Strategy 2025' was essential to our economic success in 2024," said DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz at the company's Annual Press Conference at its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

"Our people are our greatest asset. That is why we are proud to have continued expanding DEKRA's core employee base in turbulent times like these," added DEKRA CFO and Human Resources director Wolfgang Linsenmaier. "This is strong testimony to the resilience of DEKRA's business model and our clear-cut ambitions going forward."

