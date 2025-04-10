Protect your investment in Dynacor by voting AGAINST expanding the board and AGAINST electing Robert Leitz to the board, and FOR iolite bearing the cost of this unnecessary meeting using the GOLD Proxy only.

Dynacor's experienced board has a healthy mix of new perspectives, historical continuity, and investor input that it has leveraged to consistently drive strong shareholder value.

ISS and Glass Lewis, independent third-party proxy advisory firms, both recommend that shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy only, AGAINST expanding the board and AGAINST electing Robert Leitz.

The deadline to submit GOLD management proxies is April 11, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com or by telephone at 1-877-452-7184.

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), today reminds the Corporation's shareholders of the importance of voting ahead of the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). Dynacor recommends that shareholders, no matter how many shares they own, vote using their GOLD form of proxy or voting instruction form (together, the "Gold Proxy") to protect the value and stability of their investment and prevent dissident shareholder Robert Leitz, through his company iolite Capital AG (the "Dissident"), from pursuing his private agenda against the Corporation.

Time is of Essence. Vote using the Gold Proxy today to support Dynacor, before April 11 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Shareholders are encouraged to read Dynacor's management information circular, the reminder letter to shareholders recently mailed to shareholders, and to visit https://dynacor.com/special-meeting/ for more details about how a dissident shareholder is trying to impose a self-serving nominee on Dynacor's board of directors. The Dissident's nominee's experience is not additive to the board, and his behaviour has caused him to lose the trust of Dynacor's existing board members.

Dynacor's Board A Dynamic Steward of Company Value

Dynacor's seasoned board of directors provides a healthy mix of fresh perspectives, historical continuity, and investor input. Their purposeful and responsible oversight is evidenced by Dynacor's multi-year track record and by the disciplined roll-out of its international expansion plan.

Board bench strength The existing board is strong, engaged and diverse, with a balanced mix of experience, skills, and leadership expertise to execute the Corporation's strategy and enhance value for all stakeholders.

The existing board is strong, engaged and diverse, with a balanced mix of experience, skills, and leadership expertise to execute the Corporation's strategy and enhance value for all stakeholders. Director renewal - Over the past two years, in response to the growth in the company and in an effort to maintain highest levels of governance, Dynacor has added or changed two out of eight directors, a 25% renewal rate.

- Over the past two years, in response to the growth in the company and in an effort to maintain highest levels of governance, Dynacor has added or changed two out of eight directors, a 25% renewal rate. Enviable track record - The current Board of Directors has a proven track record of being a dynamic steward of company value delivering results, not empty promises.

- The current Board of Directors has a proven track record of being a dynamic steward of company value delivering results, not empty promises. Independent, international endorsement - Glass Lewis and ISS, leading independent proxy advisory firms, both highlight Dynacor's long-term efficacy and strategic credibility, with Glass Lewis noting "an accelerated amplification of iolite's demands, which, in our view, fails to persuasively scale with the board's historical stewardship and oversight."

- Glass Lewis and ISS, leading independent proxy advisory firms, both highlight Dynacor's long-term efficacy and strategic credibility, with Glass Lewis noting "an accelerated amplification of iolite's demands, which, in our view, fails to persuasively scale with the board's historical stewardship and oversight." The Dissident Nominee and his Disruptive Behaviour The Dissident nominee's experience is not additive to the board, and he has no experience on the boards of publicly traded companies. He had no insight into company private negotiations and only a cursory understanding of the capital needed by Dynacor's operating model. Despite this, he has attempted to sow disarray with Dynacor's investors and shareholders, by wilfully and publicly downplaying the Corporation's need for a financing, denigrating its market terms, and calling for an unnecessary, costly special meeting of shareholders just two months before the Corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders. As he has lost the trust of management and the board, his election to the board would make for an unharmonious board.

Vote Using Only the GOLD Proxy No Matter How Many Shares You Own.

Shareholders are urged to vote the Dynacor management GOLD Proxy well in advance of the voting deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Meeting is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2025.

Due to the essence of time, Shareholders are urged to vote online by following the instructions found on the GOLD Proxy. Disregard any blue proxy or voting instruction form that you may received from the Dissident.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting their GOLD Proxy may contact Dynacor's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184 (Toll-Free in North America)

International: 1-416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the United States)

By email: assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

