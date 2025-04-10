Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, is expanding its support for Bitcoin-based systems to enhance decentralized participation and asset mobility across its ecosystem. The integration of Bitcoin continues to evolve, now offering improved capabilities for NFT minting, asset transfers, and smart automation within a decentralized framework.

Recent technical enhancements have improved compatibility between Colle AI's AI engine and Bitcoin's transaction structure, enabling more efficient routing, simplified asset linking, and AI-powered contract logic tailored to the Bitcoin network. These developments allow creators to operate in a trust-minimized, low-fee environment while retaining the benefits of intelligent automation.

The Bitcoin-driven expansion reflects Colle AI's broader push to make NFT creation and distribution truly multichain-without sacrificing decentralization, scalability, or ease of use. With Bitcoin joining Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and XRP under the same intelligent platform, users gain flexible tools to build and scale projects across one of the most widely recognized blockchain infrastructures.

Colle AI's work on Bitcoin-native solutions supports the future of NFT development where multichain intelligence, creator accessibility, and decentralized architecture converge.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

