National Auction Association Partners With DECA to Announce Winners of the 2025 Auction Marketing Campaign Challenge

The National Auction Association (NAA) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Auction Marketing Campaign Challenge in partnership with DECA Inc. The competition, which challenged DECA members to demonstrate their creativity and strategic thinking, culminated in the selection of the top entries who designed innovative marketing campaigns for a full estate sale utilizing the live auction method.

The goal of the challenge was for participants to create comprehensive marketing campaigns that would effectively promote an estate sale involving both real estate and personal property. Entries were required to utilize various marketing strategies, including social media, print, and email direct marketing, all while targeting a specific market segment. These market categories included country, luxury, and suburban audiences, and teams had to present their campaigns through a dynamic video presentation that outlined their target market, product offerings, and distribution strategies. The competition's winners are:

1st Place - Marcela Johnson

Southwest Miami High School, FL

Marcela's campaign demonstrated a deep understanding of marketing techniques, presenting a strategy that seamlessly integrated the live auction method with innovative use of digital platforms. As the first-place winner, Marcela will receive a $1,500 cash prize.

2nd Place - Shreenidhi Kunta

Lebanon Trail High School, TX

Shreenidhi's campaign stood out for its creative approach to leveraging email marketing and targeted social media ads to reach suburban audiences. Shreenidhi will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

3rd Place - Allen Cisto

Mission San Jose High School, CA

Allen's marketing campaign earned recognition for its strong emphasis on real estate properties within luxury markets, effectively balancing both traditional and digital marketing strategies. Allen will receive a $500 cash prize.

NAA's DECA Task Force had this to say: "Through DECA's corporate challenges, students gain valuable exposure to new career paths in marketing, with the opportunity to narrow their focus to a specific project or industry. Our Auction Marketing Campaign Challenge focuses that exposure on the auction industry, and after reviewing the entries, we can confidently say the future is bright for these students. As a panel of judges, we would welcome each one of these students into the auction industry, and there is no doubt that they will all be successful!"

These top three winners will be honored at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, FL, this April, where they will be recognized for their exceptional work in front of a large audience of career development professionals. Additionally, each winning team will

receive ICDC travel stipends to support their participation in the event.

The NAA and DECA look forward to continuing this partnership and to the future success of these young marketing professionals.

To view the winning video entries from each of the top three participants, please visit: https://www.decadirect.org/articles/announcing-the-2025-naa-auction-marketing-campaign-challenge-winners.

