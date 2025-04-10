Verde Bioresins, Inc.: Verde Announces New Biobased, Biodegradable PolyEarthylene Film Grades

~ Expands PolyEarthylene® Resin Product Line to Include Extrusion Coatings, Shrink Film, Stretch Film and Durable Film in Addition to its Current Blown Film and Cast Film Product Line ~

~ PolyEarthylene® is Competitively Positioned for Use on Full Scale Production Lines ~

Verde Bioresins®, a pioneer in sustainable polymer technology, announced today the expansion of its PolyEarthylene® film line of commercially available plant based resins, a sustainability focused plastics alternative to petroleum based plastics. Verde's FDA approved PolyEarthylene® resins are biobased (plant based), recyclable and landfill biodegradable. They are FDA Title 21 Food Contact Compliant and shelf stable. The resin composition is a flexible replacement to operate in conventional plastic manufacturing equipment with similar cycle times and industrial recyclability as petroleum based polyolefins. Importantly, the resins degrade using natural microbial activity and are third party tested to be PFAS Free (Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals"), BPA Free, Phthalate Free, Non-Toxic and Prop 65 Compliant (no heavy metals).

Verde has successfully manufactured the below PolyEarthylene® comprised products which are commercially available for the following applications:

Shrink (overwrap) film for packaging case products such as water bottles, juice, and soda in 12, 24 or 36 packs.

Durable film for products that require moisture barrier, increased strength and puncture resistance including ice bags (packs), shipping envelopes and other durable applications.

Extrusion Coating for use as a coating on paper coffee cups, plates, air pillows / cushion packing and food overwrap with a moisture and oxygen barrier.

Stretch film for use in pallet wrap. Verde has developed resin for several converters to be tested at major retailers in North America. The Stretch film is suitable for virtually all shipping applications.

Additionally, Verde's Blown and Cast Film grades are also readily available for commercial use.

"Verde continues to make inroads into the plastic industry through product innovation and development of its PolyEarthylene® resin offerings that permit businesses to pivot from conventional plastic use," said Joseph Paolucci, CEO of Verde. "In fact, we are working with a large number of global brands and converters that are committed to finding economically feasible ways to achieve their sustainability commitments to customers with meaningful end of life solutions replacing petroleum based plastics without sacrificing performance or quality. Only 5-6% of plastics are ever recycled in the US with 85% going to landfills, and substantially all of the remainder being burned. We believe our US manufactured PolyEarthylene® is an environmentally friendly alternative that will resonate and reset the plastics industry."

About Verde Bioresins

Verde is addressing the Growing Global Plastic Pollution Crisis: 85% of all plastics in the United States end up in a landfill, taking hundreds of years or more to decompose. Through its sustainable product innovation and proprietary technology, Verde provides comprehensive design and development solutions for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics for both single use plastics and durable goods as a drop-in replacement for polyethylene and polypropylene. Verde targets food service, consumer goods, skincare and beauty, automotive, agricultural, and other packaging end markets with resins for blown film, thermoform, injection molding and blow molding applications. For additional information, please visit verdebioresins.com.

