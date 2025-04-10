Natural Heaven Launches Fresh Look with New Healthy and Ready To Eat Products in May 2025

Natural Heaven is a well-established company in the healthy CPG food space, bringing delicious and good for your meals made with Hearts of Palm, an amazing vegetable! They are bringing a fresh new look along with a lineup of and delicious products coming in May 2025! With their new campaign, "What the heck are hearts of palm?", the company is ready to take things up a notch! Natural Heaven is on a mission to show everyone just how versatile and beneficial this amazing vegetable can be, all while rolling out some tasty new meal options.

For over thirty years, the family behind Natural Heaven, Pronaca, has been committed to sustainably growing and producing top-notch Hearts of Palm. Pronaca is the largest food company in Ecuador and producer of Hearts of Palm worldwide. Since its brand's acquisition, Pronaca is rising its promise of farm-to-table freshness. This guarantees the quality ingredients and reinforces their dedication to sustainable practices that benefit the community.

Hearts of Palm, the shining star in Natural Heaven's products, is a naturally low-carb vegetable that's loaded with essential vitamins and fiber. With a commitment to sustainability and a zero-waste approach, Natural Heaven makes sure to use the entire Hearts of Palm stem, balancing nutritional benefits with environmental care. This May, consumers can expect a fresh new packaging design along with a range of exciting new products and recipes, all conveniently packed easy-tear, microwaveable pouches that are ready in just one minute, whether is the microwave or on the stovetop.

New Product Highlight Launching in May:

New Products : Cuban Style Congri Rice - A flavorful and plant-based twist on a classic dish.

New Recipes : Asian Rice, Mediterranean Rice, Southwest Rice - Globally inspired, ready-to-eat rice alternatives.

New Recipe : Creamy Mash - A smooth and delicious low-carb mash made from this veggie!

Same Recipe, New Packaging: White Rice, Brown Rice, Spaghetti, Angel Hair, Lasagna - Natural Heaven's beloved pasta and rice alternatives now feature a fresh, modern look.

The innovation doesn't stop there! Later in the summer, Natural Heaven will expand its product line further with the introduction of:

New Products Coming Later This Summer:

Mac N' Cheese - A veggie-powered twist on the classic comfort food you love.

Hearts of Palm Salad Cut - Perfectly pre-cut for easy and delicious salads.

Hearts of Palm Whole - Offering ultimate versatility for culinary creations.

About the Company - Natural Heaven:

Natural Heaven is a family-owned business that is now part of Pronaca. They are all about creating tasty and nutritious food using sustainably sourced Hearts of Palm. With a strong focus on innovation, health, and caring for the environment, Natural Heaven provides a variety of convenient and versatile products that cater to today's busy lifestyles.

About Pronaca - Pronaca stands as the largest food company in Ecuador and is recognized as the top producer of Heart of Palm worldwide. As a family-run enterprise dedicated to quality and sustainability, Pronaca has acquired Natural Heaven, ensuring that the brand's outstanding products are delivered straight from their farms to the consumer's table.

For further details, visit the following link. New site coming soon!

www.eatnaturalheaven.com

Media Contact:

Organization: Natural Heaven

Contact Person Name: Andrea Rojo

Website: https://eatnaturalheaven.com/

Email: andrea.rojo@eatnaturalheaven.com

City: Miami

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: Natural Heaven

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire