Zach Hirsch, better known in the sports world as "Mystic Zach," is bringing his expert knowledge in sports handicapping with his new segment on The 3 Knockdown Rule. The 3 Knockdown Rule is a fast-paced entertaining, boxing-lover's dream show starring Mario Lopez and Steve Kim. Mario Lopez's enthusiasm and Steve Kim's expert insights makes this show a fan favorite in the world of boxing. With the addition of Zach Hirsch's new segment and his uncanny ability to predict game outcomes, this adds an exciting and insightful layer to the discussion and makes The Three Knockdown Rule the best boxing podcast in the world.

Zach's "Mystic" title is more than just a flashy nickname - it's a reputation built on his exceptional ability to predict the outcomes of major sporting events. Whether it's football or boxing, Zach has an unmatched talent for reading the flow of a game and foreseeing its result. His keen insight into sports betting and announcing brings a unique perspective with his new segment on The 3 Knockdown Rule.

Zach's predictive prowess has been demonstrated time and again, including his accurate forecast of Jake Paul's victory against Mike Perry in their highly anticipated boxing match, predicting the sixth-round win. Zach also correctly predicted the outcome of the much-discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, cementing his place as one of the top sports commentators in the industry. Currently Mystic Zach is off to a 4-0 streak on boxing picks which can be found by watching his segment on The 3 Knockdown Rule.

In addition to his new segment on The 3 Knockdown Rule, Zach co-hosts a popular podcast with NFL All-Star Adam "Pacman" Jones, where they cover football and other sports topics, blending insightful commentary with an approachable style. Zach's extensive knowledge and unique approach to sports commentary continue to captivate audiences across multiple platforms.

As The 3 Knockdown Rule continues to entertain boxing fanatics, Zach Hirsch's contributions will add even more depth and excitement to the show. His expert analysis, predictions, and fresh take on the world of sports will keep viewers coming back for more.

The 3 Knockdown Rule airs every Tuesday on YouTube and all major platforms and brings the latest news in the world of boxing. Don't miss Mystic Zach's expert on the show.

For more information, visit 3 Knockdown Rule and follow Zach on Instagram at @ipickwins .

