New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Carnegie Council is pleased to announce "Ethics Re-envisioned" as the new theme for the 12th annual Global Ethics Day, which will take place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

This year's Global Ethics Day comes at an incredibly fraught time in world affairs. Long-standing principles of humanitarianism, cooperation, fidelity, and pluralism are being openly challenged across our personal and professional lives. Safe civic spaces are shrinking, and ethics is being co-opted by selfish actors to advance their own interests at the expense of others.

Although these developments are daunting, we can meet this challenging moment and change course. On October 15, 2025, Carnegie Council invites individuals, schools, nonprofits, and businesses from around the world to activate their communities for Global Ethics Day. Together, we can pursue a more just and peaceful world by re-envisioning ethics.

Be sure to visit the Global Ethics Day website to access key messages and to download our 2025 infographic for ideas on how to get involved. Have a question about Global Ethics Day? Get in touch with the Carnegie Council team.

In planning your own activations in 2025, we invite you to reference examples from last year's Global Ethics Day:

In South Africa, the City of Johannesburg Municipality hosted a half-day event in commemoration of Global Ethics Day.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India developed a robust program for Global Ethics Day including YouTube videos, a 100+ page journal, and numerous events.

A network of healthcare organizations published an op-ed to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the International Consensus Framework.

The Bank of Valletta in Malta marked the day by reinforcing its ethical values through The Power of Your Voice campaign, which encouraged employees to speak up for positive change. Additionally, the bank published an article on Global Ethics Day to raise awareness among the general public.





About Carnegie Council:

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent 501(c) (3) nonprofit institution that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. From our Global Ethics Hub in New York City, the Council identifies emerging ethical issues; convenes leading practitioners, academics, and next-gen leaders; builds active communities by embracing multilateralism and exploring shared values; and frames ethical perspectives by educating and engaging with audiences around the world. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, the Council is the only nonpartisan institution working to empower ethics across international relations and defend the moral principles of international cooperation, democracy, humanitarianism, and fidelity. To engage with the Council, please visit CarnegieCouncil.org, subscribe to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter, attend a Global Ethics Hub event, and follow us on social media.

