Legends appointed to support premium hospitality at Villa Park

Aston Villa FC today announced a multi-year partnership with Legends, a global premium experiences company, to support the strategic growth of the club as it modernises and transforms Villa Park into a world-class sports and entertainment venue. The partnership with Legends, a leader in delivering exceptional fan experiences and driving commercial revenue, aligns with Aston Villa's long-term strategic vision to create the best supporter experience in English football and establish multiple robust and diverse revenue streams.

Premium hospitality space at Villa Park.

Following the redevelopment of 17 premium hospitality spaces and strong renewals in the 2024/25 season, Aston Villa has appointed Legends to support the sales and strategic vision of the premium hospitality offerings at Villa Park. Presenting a wide range of hospitality offerings not only enhances the fan experience but also strengthens critical revenue streams, a crucial factor in ensuring Aston Villa's continued success on the pitch.

In addition to the newly expanded premium hospitality spaces, Villa Park redeveloped several fan areas, such as the new Fanzone and expanded Superstore. Additional work is ongoing at the new warehouse events venue, which will provide both matchday and non-matchday experiences and can transform into a live music venue. The development of these spaces demonstrates Aston Villa's commitment to its position as an economic driver for the West Midlands and a premier destination for global entertainment.

"Aston Villa is committed to delivering world-class offerings for our fans at Villa Park," said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa. "Last summer, we began a full redevelopment of our premium hospitality spaces to elevate the matchday experience. In Legends, we have a best-in-class partner that allows us to maximise the potential of these new facilities. After a successful first season, and with our 2025/26 renewal programme underway, we're excited to keep building on this momentum."

Legends will work alongside the club to establish Villa Park as one of the leading premium experience programmes in both the Premier League and the broader live entertainment space. With a host of new and renovated facilities now operational, matchday at Villa Park offers a wide range of experiences to cater to this ever-growing market.

"We are honoured for the opportunity to partner with Aston Villa and support their bold vision for growth, both on and off the pitch," said Mike Ondrejko, President of Global Sales at Legends. "Having a long working history with Chris and knowing his vision for building a best-in-class team and process, this partnership is a natural fit as Legends continues to focus and grow in supporting stadium development projects across Europe."

Legends is partnered with many of the world's most iconic sports, entertainment, and attractions brands. Throughout Europe, Legends also counts Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Arsenal FC, Audi F1 project, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Manchester United, and Ryder Cup as clients.

About Aston Villa FC

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually strives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

About Legends

Legends is a global premium experiences company that works with some of the most iconic and innovative brands in sports and entertainment to deliver exceptional experiences for fans worldwide. The company offers partners a 360-degree data and analytics-fueled service solution platform to drive revenue, heighten their brand, and execute their vision. Founded in 2008, Legends works with marquee clients across professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, conventions, and leisure. Legends is the industry leader in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. Follow Legends on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

