ParkHub, the leading North American provider of event parking technology, has today rebranded as JustPark following its merger with the U.K. parking platform in April 2024.

Under the new brand, JustPark will continue to revolutionize the event parking industry with a platform that is currently powering $1bn in booking volume for over 500 B2B customers in the U.S. and transforming the way people park in the U.K., through its app with more than 14 million drivers.

Jeff Shanahan, CEO of JustPark said:"We've always believed parking is unnecessarily complicated and we're continuing to remove barriers to make it easier for drivers to find, book and pay for parking at any given destination, while empowering businesses to deliver profitable, best-in-class parking experiences."

Since the merger, the company has been expanding globally, bringing the simplicity of the U.K.'s Reservations capability to some of North America's largest venues including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Greek Theatre, the Rose Bowl and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Other notable partnerships range from airport parking reservations for Reno Tahoe's International Airport and campus parking management at U.S. universities, while there are also plans to expand the U.S. event parking platform in the U.K.

Shanahan added: "Both brands have a proud history of disrupting the parking industry with exceptional customer experiences, live data-backed insights and a strong tech platform. By uniting on our strengths, we're shaping a more powerful, futureproof business, one that evolves with our customers and continues to add value through innovative products, bespoke partnerships, and a consistent brand experience."

Prior to the merger, JustPark had grown into a household name in the U.K. for its ease of use and simplicity in enabling 14 million drivers to find, reserve and pay for parking spaces with the touch of a mobile screen. The decision to rebrand the business as JustPark globally reflects a commitment to building a fully integrated, internationally recognized brand that supports businesses and drivers across all their parking needs.

JustPark Founder and President Anthony Eskinazi said: "Launching the JustPark brand into the U.S. is a key milestone in our growth journey from the U.K.'s favourite parking app to a global driving force that makes parking effortless and stress-free for people and businesses around the world."

For more information visit: www.justpark.com

