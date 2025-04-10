Unlock exponential supply chain management success from factory floor to last mile delivery.

Aptean, a global provider of AI first, mission critical enterprise software applications, and Logility, a leader in AI driven supply chain management software applications are excited to bring an innovative set of combined capabilities to the market. The combination will give customers access to a true end-to-end supply chain management experience, representing a milestone for the industry and customer value.

"This powerful combination of applications which heavily leverage AI will further accelerate the development of transformational capabilities, enhance scalability, and enable customers to more quickly build competitive advantage in rapidly changing markets," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean.

Aptean and Logility serve a common set of industries with complementary technologies that together will:

Accelerate and improve decision making, with software that translates disjointed data and process information into actionable business insights

Transform operations with cloud-based, AI-first capabilities that let companies move from "what happened" to "what's coming"

Deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end planning experience

"The synergies between Aptean's and Logility's capabilities represent a tremendous amount of opportunity," said Allan Dow, President and CEO of Logility. "Whether that's combining factory floor and manufacturing execution systems (MES) capabilities to optimize last-mile delivery or connecting network optimization with transportation planning to reduce costs and improve on time in full (OTIF), we see endless opportunities to deliver more value to clients today, while also giving them first-mover access to technologies that are changing the way work gets done. We couldn't be more excited about what this partnership will bring."

Logility will be exhibiting at the North American Gartner Supply Chain Symposium in Orlando on May 5th 7th and at the European Gartner Supply Chain Symposium in Barcelona on May 19th 21st, we hope to see you there.

About Logility

Logility is a leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people's lives and the world we live in. The Company's approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional "what happened" processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what's coming. Logility's fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. With over 500 clients in 80 countries, the Company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.logility.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean's solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

