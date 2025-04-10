Hubexo, NA: Hubexo Unites North American Companies Into Global Construction Technology Powerhouse

By bringing together ConstructionWire, QuestCDN, Pantera, Construction Monitor, and Bid Ocean, Hubexo creates an unparalleled ecosystem of construction technology services.

Hubexo, a leading innovator in construction technology, has unified the following products into its suite of software, data, specifications, and built environment solutions:

hubexo



ConstructionWire

QuestCDN

Pantera

Construction Monitor

Bid Ocean

This strategic alliance is a significant milestone in streamlining advanced data and technology solutions for the construction industry.

With growing demands for efficiency, accurate data, and collaborative tools in an era of rapid technological advancements, Hubexo's procurement of these companies positions the organization at the forefront of the built environment, delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of contractors, suppliers, developers, and other stakeholders.

Bold Steps Toward Unification

Bringing ConstructionWire, QuestCDN, Pantera, Construction Monitor, and Bid Ocean together as products of Hubexo creates a unique and unparalleled ecosystem of construction technology services.

ConstructionWire : Market leader in construction project research and site selection, delivering actionable data and insights for pre-construction planning and market analysis, as well as packages for Energy and Mining projects, Hotel projects, Infrastructure projects, Planned Medical and Healthcare projects, Planned Developments, Multi and Single-Family Residential projects, and planned Retail projects

QuestCDN : The top solution for digital project advertising and bidding solutions to streamline the process of posting and bidding on projects

Pantera : Industry pioneer in bid management and construction communication, simplifying collaboration among project teams

Construction Monitor : Expert building permit data that delivers reliable analytics for market trends and business opportunities

Bid Ocean: Leading procurement and project lead platform to connect contractors with project opportunities while promoting transparency in the bidding process

"By combining the United States-based products under Hubexo, we can now streamline and deliver unrivaled insights into the shape, size, and direction of the built environment," said Kyle Camp, President of Hubexo North America.

"Our goal is to help you stay ahead, win more projects, and build with confidence," Camp added.

Streamlining Solutions

Hubexo ensures seamless integration of multiple platforms, enhancing user experience, data accuracy, workflow efficiency, and connections across the construction value chains.

With a shared focus on customer success, construction research, and expertise, this alliance will redefine construction project planning, execution, and monitoring. Hubexo aims to drive value for its clients while advancing the industry by offering solutions that span project conception, delivery, and completion.

About Hubexo

Hubexo provides innovative data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. With operations in 26 countries, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently and sustainably and lead the future of construction innovation. For more information about Hubexo North America, visit https://na.hubexo.com/

SOURCE: Hubexo, NA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire