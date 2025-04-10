Climate First Bank and Banyan Infrastructure Launch New Partnership to Streamline and Modernize Renewable Energy Financing

New partnership will help automate transactions while saving time and capital for investors

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, and Banyan Infrastructure, a leading project finance software platform, today announced a new partnership to help streamline and modernize the financing process for renewable infrastructure projects - saving both time and capital for investors.

Climate First Bank Powered by OneEthos

Climate First Bank Powered by OneEthos Logo

Climate First Bank offers the nation's most affordable ethical solar financing with no dealer fees, a 30.5-year term*, and no prepayment penalties. The bank will leverage Banyan Infrastructure's cutting-edge software to automate its financing process, including identifying leads, tracking approvals, and managing underwriting and compliance. Banyan Infrastructure's software will help connect renewable energy projects with both public and private capital and deliver standardized impact reports and servicing data to stakeholders at every step of the process.

"For too long, banks, investors, and project managers have been on different pages, looking at different data and wasting a lot of time and money in broken workflows. This partnership helps us fix that - creating a simple, healthy ecosystem for renewable energy infrastructure stakeholders," said Will Greene, CEO at Banyan Infrastructure. "Not only will we streamline the process around commercial solar and other renewable energy projects, but we can connect banks and other renewable-energy infrastructure partners and investors across America. It's a win-win."

"Demand for renewable energy investments is booming - and Banyan Infrastructure is exactly the tool we need to streamline transactions and automate servicing. By delivering standardized impact reports, the Banyan Infrastructure platform is going to help Climate First Bank - and the renewable industry as a whole - make it easier, faster, and cheaper to move investments forward. It's good for clean energy investors, and it's great for fighting climate change," said Lex Ford, CEO and President of Climate First Bank.

The new partnership comes as Climate First Bank reached the significant milestone of $1 billion in total assets under management. This achievement, a combination of mission-driven banking and strong demand for renewable energy investments, underscores the bank's rapid growth and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

*As an example, on a $80,000 loan a homeowner might pay $586.96 per month over 360 months, at 8.00% APR, following 6 months of no payments. Loans are provided by Climate First Bank, Member FDIC, and are subject to credit check and approval.

About Banyan Infrastructure

Banyan Infrastructure is a project finance software platform designed to simplify, accelerate, and optimize the outcomes and profitability of sustainable infrastructure financing across the deal life cycle. Our solution oversees and automates the complex and time-consuming processes in the origination, portfolio, and compliance management of sustainable assets, which boosts profits per investment, increases deal velocity, and saves thousands of hours at every stage. Visit www.banyaninfrastructure.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Media contact: Katie O'Leary, Head of Marketing, Banyan Infrastructure, katie.oleary@banyaninfrastructure.com

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

