Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Results of First General Meeting and Scheme Elections

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

("MINI" or the "Company")

Results of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the winding up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"), the Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today have been approved by Shareholders.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:

Resolution Votes for (incl. discretionary) % Votes against % Total votes cast Votes cast (excl. votes withheld)1 Votes withheld 1. To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association. 12,833,998 99.62 48,711 0.38 12,882,709 28.10 10,000 2. To approve the Scheme; further amend the Company's articles of association in order to implement the Scheme; and to instruct the Liquidators to give effect to the Scheme. 12,843,998 99.62 48,711 0.38 12,892,709 28.13 0

1 As a percentage of total voting rights

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights, being 45,840,069 as at 8 April 2025, being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the Register of Members in order to vote at the First General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 45,840,069. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company are 45,840,069.

The full text of the Resolutions can be found in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 12 March 2025 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at: https://www.mitonukmicrocaptrust.com/documents/

Results of Scheme Elections

The Board also announces the following Elections in connection with the Scheme:

Rollover Option: 22,221,024 Ordinary Shares / 48.48 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive Sub-Fund Shares; and

Cash Option: 23,619,045 Ordinary Shares / 51.52 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

In accordance with the Scheme, eligible Shareholders that made no Election (and satisfied the KYC Requirements) have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option. Ordinary Shareholders who did not satisfy the KYC Requirements or who are otherwise Restricted Shareholders, have been deemed to have elected for the Cash Option.

In accordance with the timetable, the Ordinary Shares were disabled for settlement in CREST from 6:00 p.m. on 8 April 2025 and trading was suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 9 April 2025. Following the reclassification of the Ordinary Shares on 19 May 2025, the Reclassified Shares will be suspended from listing at 7.30 a.m. on 21 May 2025.

The cancellation of the listing of the Reclassified Shares is expected to occur as soon as practicable after the Effective Date.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Premier Miton Investors (Investment Manager)

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Huw Jeremy, Luke Simpson, Liz Yong Tel: 020 7418 890