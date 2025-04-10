8Flow.ai: 8Flow Secures $10m Series A with Strategic Investment from ServiceNow Ventures and Okta to Accelerate Enterprise Workflow Automation

8Flow, a pioneering enterprise workflow mapping company, today announced that it has secured a Series A investment of $10 million. The round was led by Caffeinated Capital and includes strategic investments from ServiceNow Ventures and Okta as well as participation from HNVR, Liquid2, FirsthandVC and strategic angels.

8flow cofounders, L-R Yev Goldin, Josh Russ, Boaz Hecht

The investment underscores 8Flow's innovative approach to agentic enterprise workflows. By preparing enterprise data for AI-driven workflow automation, 8Flow provides organizations with a comprehensive blueprint for adopting and scaling autonomous agents across complex and fragmented system environments.

With its focus on support and back-office workflows, 8Flow is able to help organizations to identify, map and optimize human behaviors enabling the training and guiding of AI agents 'on the job' to automate at scale, and improve human productivity. With strategic backing from ServiceNow and Okta, 8Flow is leveraging its advanced platform to address challenges in organizing enterprise data and automating intricate workflows.

"It's no secret that enterprises want to take advantage of recent advancements in AI." said Raymond Tonsing, Managing Partner of Caffeinated Capital. "The secret is that somebody must do the grunt work of observing, analyzing, and eventually re-engineering enterprise processes to best set up AI agents for success. 8Flow is uniquely positioned to help these companies accomplish this."

"8Flow shares our vision to accelerate adoption of agentic AI in enterprises," said Philip Kirk, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at ServiceNow. "We're excited to partner with 8Flow and empower businesses across industries to automate and drive productivity at scale."

8Flow's technology allows enterprises to map, understand, and optimize existing workflows, creating a foundation for more intelligent and autonomous business processes.

Much as Waze provided the means to crowdsource mapping by learning driver data in the real world to organise and optimise it to enable driverless cars to navigate different routes according to specific requirements, 8Flow's mission is to do the same for the enterprise workflow environment.

Boaz Hecht, 8Flow's Co-founder & CEO, commented, "Enterprises want to leverage the potential of automation, while agentic AI firms want to accelerate the roll out of their technology in the enterprise. The missing piece is the real-world workflow data agents need to learn. 8Flow fills that gap by observing, mapping, optimising and ultimately automating otherwise complex and time-consuming manual processes.

8Flow's approach focuses on applied AI by modeling and optimizing unique workflows, moving beyond generic automation. In an era dominated by investments in large language models trained on open web data, 8Flow differentiates itself by delivering targeted insights for specific tasks - from password resets to full-scale customer support operations.

"8Flow's AI-driven workflow intelligence gives us insight at scale into agent operations - something previously only possible through slow, manual time-and-motion studies," said Sam Collier, CIO at OP360. "By capturing and analyzing real-time workflows, we can not only improve efficiency but also help our customers optimize their processes in entirely new ways. We're excited to partner with 8Flow to redefine intelligent automation."

With over 600 million events tracked and approaching 1 Billion, 8Flow's proprietary platform enables measurable productivity improvements.

This strategic investment from two of the most renowned enterprise technology platforms signals a growing market reliance on specialized, autonomous agent solutions to enhance customer interactions and operational outcomes.

8Flow.ai provides the foundational infrastructure for enterprises to deploy AI-driven agentic workflows. By automatically mapping and analyzing existing processes across systems like ServiceNow and Salesforce, the platform enables organizations to identify automation opportunities while maintaining full visibility into human and AI agent activities.

Founded in 2022 by ServiceNow veterans, 8Flow.ai serves global enterprises seeking to optimize support operations and prepare for next-generation workflow automation.

Learn more at 8flow.ai

