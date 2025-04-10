Suhas Donthi, CEO of Emmvee, speaks with pv magazine about India's evolving role in the global solar supply chain, the risks of oversupply, and what it will take for Indian manufacturers to lead on the world stage. From pv magazine India pv magazine: How do you see the solar manufacturing industry evolving in the next five years? What role will India play in the global solar supply chain? Suhas Donthi: The next five years will be defined by a global recalibration of the solar manufacturing supply chain. As the world races to decarbonize, resilience, diversification, and technological advancement ...

