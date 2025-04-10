Freemarket and Axiym Partner to Unlock Instant Liquidity for Businesses

Freemarket, a leading cross-border payments platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Axiym, a liquidity solutions provider dedicated to offering businesses seamless access to instant liquidity. This collaboration aims to enable businesses to optimise capital efficiency, reduce reliance on pre-funding, and accelerate business growth with greater financial flexibility.

Through this partnership, Axiym's Embedded Liquidity Engine, built on and supported by Avalanche, is natively integrated with Freemarket, allowing clients to access instant liquidity in USD and EUR directly within their Freemarket accounts. By reducing the traditional constraints of SWIFT pre-funding models, businesses can now operate with increased speed, reliability, and efficiency in their cross-border transactions.

"Liquidity is a critical challenge for businesses looking to scale, and our partnership with Axiym directly addresses this pain point," said Andy Lyons, Head of Sales at Freemarket. "By integrating Axiym's innovative liquidity solutions into our platform, we're empowering businesses with the financial flexibility they need to grow their businesses and serve their customers without the burden of pre-funding constraints."

Axiym is committed to helping businesses thrive by providing fast, embedded, and transparent liquidity solutions. Through its real-time liquidity access and AI-driven credit scoring, Axiym ensures that businesses can scale with confidence while optimising cash flow management.

"At Axiym, we believe that businesses deserve the freedom to grow without being held back by capital constraints," said Farhad Rassul, Chief Business Officer at Axiym. "Our partnership with Freemarket marks a significant step forward in delivering seamless, real-time liquidity to businesses, allowing them to focus on expanding their reach and serving their customers effectively."

Freemarket's commitment to providing cutting-edge payment infrastructure, coupled with Axiym's expertise in liquidity management, creates a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and efficiency in the sector.

For more information about how Freemarket and Axiym are revolutionising liquidity access for businesses, visit www.wearefreemarket.com and www.axiym.io.

Businesses should carefully assess their needs and seek independent advice before relying on cross-border payments services.

About Freemarket

Freemarket is a tech-enabled, relationship-led payments provider, helping businesses move money seamlessly across their network and beyond. Our platform enables businesses to trade, pay, and receive with efficiency, unlocking new opportunities for growth.

With a trusted network of banking, NBFI and fintech providers, Freemarket provides secure, borderless payment solutions designed to help businesses scale, save, and succeed.

FreemarketFX Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - Firm No.585093.

FreemarketFX Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (Firm No. C456818).

About Axiym

Axiym is a liquidity solutions provider dedicated to helping businesses optimise capital and reduce pre-funding requirements. Through its Avalanche powered Embedded Liquidity Engine and AI-driven credit scoring, Axiym offers real-time liquidity access, enabling businesses to manage cash flow efficiently and drive business growth.

