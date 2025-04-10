ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Makes Q1 2025 Form 941 Filing Easy for Business Owners and Tax Professionals

Designed for US business owners, tax professionals, and entrepreneurs, Tax1099 is the most trusted eFile provider to process 941 forms.

Tax1099, a trusted e-filing platform, is here to make Form 941 submissions fast, secure, and hassle-free for every business owner and tax professional. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, the platform can easily populate 941 forms and deliver recipient copies electronically or via mail.

Form 941 reports federal income tax, social security, and Medicare taxes withheld from employee wages. Businesses are required to submit it to the IRS every quarter. As the first quarter ended on March 31, businesses should prepare for the Q1 2025 Form 941 filing deadline by April 30, 2025.

Missing the 941 eFiling deadline can lead to a 5% penalty on the tax amount due. An additional charge of 5% for each month of missed reporting, up to a maximum of 25%, is imposed by the IRS.

New Changes in Form 941 for the 2025 Tax Year

The IRS has made key changes to tax thresholds and rates for the 2025 tax year:

Social Security Tax Rate: The social security tax rate has been raised to 6.2% each for the employee and employer. This makes the social security wage base limit $176,100, which was $168,000.

Thresholds for Household & Election Workers: Social Security and Medicare taxes apply to household employees earning $2,800 or more and election workers earning $2,400 or more in 2025.

Why choose Tax1099 for Form 941 eFiling?

Tax1099 is designed to eliminate manual processes and support accurate, timely IRS Form 941 submissions.

Easy & Secure eFiling: Tax1099's AI-powered platform automates form preparation, performs real-time error checks, and ensures smooth eFiling.

Bulk TIN Matching & Verification: Prevent common 941 filing errors and ensure data accuracy across large teams by verifying up to 10,000 TINs with the bulk TIN matching tool.

USPS Address Validation: Track recipient consent and simplify form distribution to ensure all recipients receive their tax form copies promptly.

No-Code Integration: Upload data in bulk using Tax1099's Excel/CSV templates or import from major accounting software, such as QuickBooks , Xero , Zoho , Sage , and more.

Multi-User Management: Make multi-user management easier by assigning roles and setting access permissions with our built-in multi-user functionality.

24/7 AI-Powered Assistance: Take help from the AI-driven chat support that is available around the clock. Receive instant answers to filing and compliance questions.

About Zenwork Tax1099: Tax1099 , an IRS-authorized digital tax compliance service, simplifies tax filing for over 750,000 businesses nationwide. Offering 40+ federal and state-compliant electronic returns, 12+ data management integrations, API integration, secure document management, bulk filing, TIN matching, and 24/7 customer support, Tax1099 is a leading tax filing solution provider.

About Zenwork Inc: Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a key player in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology. With a decade of experience, Zenwork Inc. has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms in simplifying compliance. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com .?

