TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 March 2025 and an additional dividend of 0.25 pence per share will be paid as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 17 April 2025

Record Date 22 April 2025

Payment Date 6 May 2025

Dividend per Share 0.75 pence (Sterling)

Given the ongoing interest rate environment and volatility in the global markets, the Directors have given careful consideration to the Company's projected income for the year balanced against their assessment of risks currently affecting the markets and those inherent in achieving its target dividend payment of 6 pence per share per annum. Based on this analysis the Directors believe that dividends payable in respect of the year ending 30 September 2025 are likely to be in excess of 6.5 pence per share, and consequently believe it is appropriate to pay an additional 0.25 pence per share, in addition to its regular monthly targeted dividend of 0.5 pence per share, for the period ended 31 March 2025.

The Directors will continue to monitor the position during the remainder of the year ending 30 September 2025 and, where possible to do so, will provide appropriate updates on dividend expectations.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.