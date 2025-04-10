SEGULA Technologies opens a global engineering centre dedicated to agricultural technologies in Brazil

PARIS and CURITIBA, Brazil, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering group SEGULA Technologies is opening in Brazil its first global centre of excellence dedicated to agricultural vehicles and technologies. Located in Curitiba, Paraná, one of South America's key agricultural vehicule and equipment hubs, this centre of excellence will drive the design and industrialisation of advanced agricultural vehicles, supporting the industry's growing demand for performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

Meeting the rising demand for agricultural innovation

The world's second-largest exporter of agricultural and agri-food products, Brazil has become a major innovation hub for agricultural equipments, addressing challenges like performance optimisation and decarbonisation. A key player in Brazil's innovation and engineering ecosystem, SEGULA Technologies has now established a specialised engineering centre to accelerate the development of new generations of agricultural machinery.

A team of experts covering the entire value chain

This engineering office is gathering more than 40 experienced engineers in product development, automation, robotics, software development, and other engineering disciplines, covering the full spectrum of agricultural equipment development. The team will focus on enhancing vehicle and powertrain design as well as optimising industrial sites and processes. Their work will also help increasing production capacity, reduce agriculture's carbon footprint, and develop predictive technologies for early plant disease detection.

For over 20 years, SEGULA Technologies, together with its styling subsidiary, Technicon Design, has been actively involved in the design, development, and optimisation of agricultural vehicles and equipment, supporting the industry's transition to more efficient and sustainable solutions. The new engineering centre will also integrate the artificial intelligence and digital transformation capabilities of SEGULA Technologies to boost its customers' productivity.

" This global engineering centre draws on the expertise we have developed in Brazil over more than twenty years, and I am proud to establish it here in Curitiba, close to our customers. Thanks to our passionate and highly qualified teams, we provide them with a local force for innovation that is ready to take up the technological challenges of modern agriculture!» - Aldemir Rodrigues, SEGULA Technologies do Brasil, Managing Director

« The opening of this engineering centre reflects our long-term commitment in favour of agricultural vehicules technologies. With a thriving innovation ecosystem, the presence of the world leading agricultural vehicles companies and its highly skilled engineers, Brazil is clearly the best place to lead our global projects in this area » - Adrien Guillemin, SEGULA Technologies Americas, Managing Director.

