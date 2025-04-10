Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics Receives $11 Million of SeaPower Battery Orders

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that it has received new orders totaling $11 million for SeaPower pressure tolerant batteries for uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). This brings year-to-date new battery orders to $45 million, driven predominantly by UUVs for the defense industry.

SeaPower batteries are unique in that they do not require a pressure housing or oil compensation to withstand deep ocean pressures. The modular batteries are encased in a proprietary silicon polymer matrix, which resists compression and tolerates pressures up to 660 Bar, the equivalent of 6000 meters ocean depth. SeaPower's high energy density provides safe, reliable power, enabling UUVs to complete longer, more complex missions.

Kraken is well-positioned for continued strong growth in its subsea power business. The company recently announced plans to open a new battery facility in Nova Scotia, which will more than triple production to meet defense industry demand. Kraken is also developing new form factors to power small and medium class UUVs, due to be released in late 2025.





Figure 1: Kraken's SeaPower pressure tolerant subsea batteries can withstand pressures up to 6000 meters.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

