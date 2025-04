Prairie Operating Co. Secures Strong Cash Flow with Strategic Hedging Program Ahead of Market Downturn

HOUSTON, TX, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the "Company" or "Prairie") - an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin - today announced the successful execution of a strategic hedging program which covers approximately 85% of its current daily production, implemented prior to the recent pullback in oil and gas prices. The hedges were executed following the closing of Prairie's transformative acquisition of DJ Basin assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production.

This well-timed risk management initiative secures strong pricing, enhances visibility, and reinforces the Company's commitment to capital discipline and long-term value creation.

Key Hedging Terms:

Remaining 2025 Production: $68.27/bbl WTI and $4.28/MMBtu Henry Hub

$68.27/bbl WTI and $4.28/MMBtu Henry Hub 2026-1Q 2028 Production: $64.29/bbl WTI and $4.09/MMBtu Henry Hub

"Our hedging strategy is a powerful example of how we're executing our broader growth plan with discipline and foresight," said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and CEO of Prairie. "We've protected cash flows, reduced risk, and positioned the Company to accelerate growth while delivering long-term shareholder value."

Prairie continues to advance development across its DJ Basin footprint, including the recently announced 11-well Rusch Pad targeting the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company remains focused on operational execution, cost efficiency, and disciplined capital allocation, all supported by a fortified balance sheet and a proactive risk management strategy.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "strive", "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

info@prairieopco.com

832.274.3449