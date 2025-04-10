Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Issues Statement Addressing Misleading Press Release from Expander

The Company asserts that Expander's Press Release contains numerous material misstatements and is misleading

Expander continues to act to the detriment of the Company and its shareholders and raises serious questions about Expander's intentions

The Company is taking all necessary steps to protect the Company and its shareholders



CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTC PINK: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") today wishes to set the record straight for the benefit of its shareholders given the press release ("Press Release") issued by Expander Energy Inc. ("Expander") on April 6, 2025.

The Company asserts that Expander's Press Release is materially misleading and contains a number of material misstatements, including:

Expander misleadingly attributing certain statements made by third parties (including news services) to the Company.

Expander misleadingly identifying certain of its statements as "facts" when they are simply Expander's views or opinions which, in many instances, the Company categorically rejects as being inaccurate.

The Company questions Expander's intentions in issuing such disclosure, which is detrimental to the Company and its shareholders, particularly in light of the following:

In Expander's Press Release, Expander takes issue with certain matters that it had not raised with the Company previously. For example, Expander states that the October 31, 2023 financial statements are problematic, but these financial statements were made available on or around December 15, 2023, and Expander only raised issues with such financial statements for the first time in Expander's Press Release.

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 2, 2025, Expander has submitted a requisition (" Requisition ") to, among other things, seek shareholder approval for Expander to become a "Control Person" of the Company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. This is a highly unusual ask and the Company believes this request is telling as to Expander's motives and intentions.

") to, among other things, seek shareholder approval for Expander to become a "Control Person" of the Company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. This is a highly unusual ask and the Company believes this request is telling as to Expander's motives and intentions. In Expander's Press Release, Expander itself states that a reason for the current state of affairs between Expander and the Company is at least partially derived from contractual arrangements between the two parties, further suggesting that Expander's motives and intentions may be problematic.



The Company believes that these misstatements are simply attempts to create distrust in the board of directors and management of Cielo, causing irreparable harm to the Company and its shareholders and diverting resources away from the Company's operations.

"Despite Expander's assertion that we have not engaged in constructive dialogue with them, which we refute, we again invite all shareholders, including Expander, to engage with us in a meaningful and constructive manner and for the betterment of the Company and all stakeholders," said Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company is taking appropriate steps to protect the Company and its shareholders. The Company continues to review the Requisition.

Finally, the Company wishes to thank its shareholders for the strong support it has received to date in response to the Requisition and other matters raised by Expander.

Advisor

Cielo has retained Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal advisor.

Corporate Update Webinar

The corporate update webinar with CEO Ryan C. Jackson and CFO Jasdeep K.B. Dhaliwal, previously announced on April 1, 2025, has been re-scheduled and will take place on a new date, which will be announced later.

