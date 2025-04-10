Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890262 | ISIN: DK0010201102 | Ticker-Symbol: KLH
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:12 Uhr
844,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
860,00874,0016:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2025 13:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Københavns Lufthavne A/S: ATP notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S about final exemption from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding mandatory offer obligation

Finanznachrichten News

With reference to the company announcement of 8 April 2025, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) has today notified Copenhagen Airports A/S that ATP has received a conditional exemption from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority from the obligation to make a mandatory offer to the other shareholders in connection with ATP's indirect acquisition of control over Copenhagen Airports A/S on 9 April 2025. Reference is made to the attached notice from ATP to Copenhagen Airports A/S and the attached conditional summary (in Danish) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's exemption

The conditional exemption should be seen in the light of the agreement between ATP and the Danish state on the acquisition of approx. 59.4 percent of the shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S. Reference is made to company announcement of 2 December 2024. Upon completion of that transaction, the Danish state shall make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. Should the said agreement between ATP and the Danish state not be completed within the period stipulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, ATP will according to the conditional exemption be obliged to make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders.

Copenhagen Airports A/S will announce further information when the company receives notification from ATP or the Danish state on the further process towards the Danish state's acquisition of control of Copenhagen Airports A/S.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:

Lars Nørby Johansen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.