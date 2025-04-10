CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Critical Patent Application Allowances from the U.S. Patent Office Covering Company's Lead Compound CER-1236

Results in 17 Issued and Allowed Patent Applications Internationally with Nine Total Patent Families

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) ("CERo" or the "Company") an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces the allowance of two patent applications submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which materially expands the Company's intellectual property portfolio.

Patent Application No. 17/040,472, titled, "CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPOSITIONS AND USES THEREOF," was allowed on March 13, 2025 and provides coverage for composition of matter and methods of use coverage for the Company's lead compound, CER-1236. The allowed claims encompass the combination of a phosphatidylserine-targeting CD4+ CER-T cell with a CD8+ CAR-T cell or a CD8+ recombinant TCR-T cell, and their use to treat cancer. This Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

Additionally, the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance on March 24, 2025 for Patent Application No. 17/040,317, titled, "CHIMERIC TIM4 RECEPTORS AND USES THEREOF." The allowed claims encompass some design aspects of CER-1236. This patent, once granted, provides composition of matter protection for a chimeric TIM4 receptor comprising a TIM4 binding domain and canonical T cell signaling domains. CERo's intellectual property portfolio now includes 9 total patent families with protection out to 2039 in the United States. With these additional allowed applications, CER-1236 and its platform technology is supported by 17 total issued patents and allowed patent applications internationally.

Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO, commented, "These additional patent application allowances are paramount to CERo's success in the market as they demonstrate the true novelty of our design and approach in potentially killing cancer cells and treating patients. The robust range of patents that cover this technology in general, and CER-1236 in particular, are a continuation of the validation we have seen since the inception of the Company, demonstrating innovation -- and we believe - therapeutic potential. We are gratified to be receiving these allowances on the heels of the announcement of our initial trial site for our Phase 1 trial in AML and the announcement of our cleared IND to begin human trials to treat ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers."

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body's full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells ("CER-T"). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR-T") cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.

