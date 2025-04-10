Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF Announces New Ownership of Phoenix Staffing Offices

Seasoned Staffing Professional Takes Over Commercial and Healthcare Agencies

NEXTAFF, a leading provider of staffing solutions, has announced a change in ownership of multiple staffing agencies in Phoenix, Arizona. The offices, previously owned by John Snellings, have been acquired by staffing industry veteran Matt Kolder.

Under Kolder's leadership, the offices will continue to deliver high-quality healthcare and commercial staffing services, maintaining the standards that clients and talent have come to expect.

"Between the healthcare and commercial and industrial space, we have close to 15,000 people that are looking for work, interested in work and ready to work," said Matt Kolder, who brings over 20 years of staffing experience. "We look forward to connecting the dots, getting them out in the workforce, and finding clients who need their help."

"We are sad to see John go but also thrilled to welcome Matt and his team to NEXTAFF," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "As the new owner of our Phoenix commercial and healthcare staffing offices, his extensive experience and dedication to connecting talent with opportunity will align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that Matt's leadership will bring continued success and growth to the Phoenix market and look forward to seeing the positive impact his team will make."

John Snellings, the previous owner for more than eight years, expressed optimism about the change while reflecting on his time with the company.

"I'm excited for the future of NEXTAFF in Phoenix under the leadership of Matt Kolder as well as the continued guidance of Patricia Mendez," Snellings said. "Matt's prior experience and proven track record in healthcare and nurse staffing, combined with Patty's 15+ years in commercial recruiting in Phoenix, will no doubt be a powerful combination."

Snellings also addressed his decision to step away from the Phoenix offices and the importance of local leadership.

"While I'll miss the team in Phoenix, I realized that having leadership locally rather than being out of state is what's best for the company's growth," he said. "I have so much respect for NEXTAFF as a franchise and especially appreciate Patty's commitment to our success. I'm confident the future is bright in Arizona."

NEXTAFF continues to be at the forefront of providing quality staffing solutions, now strengthened by local leadership and seasoned industry expertise.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

