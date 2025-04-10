US Med-Equip Expands to Colorado Springs to Strengthen Hospital Support in Western U.S.

Industry leader brings faster access to critical medical equipment for hospitals across the region

Hospitals across Colorado and the western United States now have faster access to lifesaving medical equipment as US Med-Equip (USME) - the nation's top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, sales, service and asset management - opens a new branch in Colorado Springs. The expansion strengthens USME's ability to provide hospitals with the critical equipment they need on demand.

US Med-Equip Team Supporting Colorado Hospitals



The new branch will help hospitals in the region manage fluctuating patient demand with round-the-clock access to rented ventilators, infusion pumps, patient monitors, specialty beds and other essential medical equipment. With a local presence, USME can deliver, service and pick up equipment faster, helping hospitals care for patients without the high costs of owning equipment used only occasionally.

"Hospitals face increasing pressure to provide the best patient care possible while controlling costs," said Greg Salario, CEO of USME. "By opening this branch in Colorado Springs, we're putting critical medical equipment closer to the healthcare heroes in this region who rely on it to comfort and heal their patients, cutting equipment delivery time and operating costs."

USME partners with leading hospitals nationwide, equipping healthcare teams with medical devices supported by a 24/7 service team. The company's advanced technology enables hospitals to track and manage rented equipment on demand, minimizing delays and ensuring they only pay for the devices they need, when they need them.

As a trusted partner to hospitals coast to coast, USME's expansion into Colorado Springs is part of its commitment to supporting a growing number of healthcare facilities across the western U.S. The 'Top Workplace' is hiring for its growing team in the area and across the country.

About US Med Equip:

USME partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and onsite biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

