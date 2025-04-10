Levvy Launches New AI Tool to Its Practice Management Platform

Levvy AI is Designed to Improve Efficiency for Managers and Team Members by Enabling Fast Information Retrieval, Automating Routine Tasks and Providing High-Level Insights

Levvy, a practice management platform for accounting and professional service firms, launches Levvy AI, an artificial intelligence tool embedded in the company's platform.

Levvy AI is designed to improve efficiency for managers and team members by enabling fast information retrieval, automating routine tasks, and providing high-level insights.

Levvy AI is embedded within the Levvy workspace, offering users a single, searchable feature that allows seamless navigation between three key tools: Smart Assist, Explore, and Insights. These tools work together to streamline processes, enhance data visibility within the firm, and operate within the context of existing firm data without compromising security or privacy.

AI Smart Assist - Automates routine tasks such as client setup and workflow creation using firm-wide knowledge. Users can easily initiate tasks through natural language commands.

AI Explore - Provides comprehensive search tools to quickly retrieve firm data, including past-due, client details, and scheduled tasks.

AI Insights - Offers high-level firm performance data, including metrics related to utilization, profitability, and resource allocation.

Levvy CEO and founder Jeanne Hardy said the launch of Levvy AI reflects the company's continued focus on building tools that align with the real-world needs of accounting professionals.

"At Levvy, our mission has always been to create tools that actually work the way professionals do - fluidly, intuitively, and in sync with the realities of modern practice management. Levvy AI is a natural evolution of that vision. It brings clarity to the chaos by combining automation with insight, surfacing the right information at the right time so teams can make smarter decisions, faster. This isn't just about saving time - it's about empowering firms to elevate their work and deliver more strategic value to their clients every single day."

Levvy Head of Product Lee-Ling Yang said Levvy AI is designed to support faster, more informed decision-making.

"Levvy AI works seamlessly with Levvy's Dynamic Workspace, which our firms love for its complete visibility across all client work progress and capacity. Using natural language, users can instantly access their work and identify priorities. The powerful combination of Levvy AI with automatic time tracking unlocks unprecedented insights - empowering firms to focus on growth and enhance service delivery while making smarter decisions faster."

Levvy AI is now available to all users. For more information, visit https://www.levvy.com/solutions/ai or contact hello@levvy.com .

About Levvy

Levvy is a practice management platform designed to help accounting and professional service firms supercharge their operations and unleash untapped efficiency. By providing tools to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and analyze firm performance, Levvy gives firms everything they need to make data-driven decisions, boost productivity, and thrive.

For more information, visit our website: https://www.levvy.com/ .

