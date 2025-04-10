GlobalStep Recognized as One of UK's Best Workplaces for 2025

Prestigious certification reflects GlobalStep's commitment to employee satisfaction, culture, and values in driving the future of gaming

GlobalStep, powering the future of gaming through end-to-end creative and technical solutions, is proud to announce that its UK operations has been recognized as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for 2025 by Great Place to Work®. This marks the fourth consecutive year the UK team has received this honor, further solidifying GlobalStep's commitment to building an exceptional workplace culture. In addition to this year's Best Workplaces recognition, the company also earned distinctions in the categories of Best Workplaces in Tech, Development, and Employee Wellbeing. These accolades highlight GlobalStep's dedication to and investment in fostering a culture that empowers employees, encourages growth, and aligns closely with the company's core values, ultimately driving its mission to shape the future of gaming.

"At GlobalStep, we truly believe that our employees are our greatest asset - and this achievement is a testament to how our entire UK team embraces and exemplifies our core values, creating an environment where every employee has the opportunity to realize their inherent potential," said Sanjiv Ahluwalia, CFO of GlobalStep. "Our team's passion for excellence translates directly into the outstanding service we provide to our customers, driving our shared mission to lead the future of gaming. Congratulations to our UK colleagues for this well-deserved recognition."

Great Place to Work® certification is a distinguished achievement awarded to organizations demonstrating an exceptional workplace culture, employee satisfaction, leadership effectiveness, and a commitment to providing a healthy and collaborative work environment.

The organization performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces list. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

"At Great Place to Work, our mission is to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. We wholeheartedly endorse that what's 'better for business' aligns with what's 'better for people,' ultimately contributing to a better world For All," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "Congratulations to GlobalStep for achieving a place on our 2025 UK's Best Workplaces List."

For more information about working at GlobalStep and details on its Great Place to Work certification, visit Working at GlobalStep | Great Place To Work® UK.

About GlobalStep

GlobalStep is a leading provider of creative and technical solutions to the global video games industry, powering the future of games with a comprehensive delivery platform that spans the entire game development lifecycle. With nearly two decades of experience, our specialized practice-including Art, Game Design, Engineering, Games QA, Localization, Player Support, and Analytics-has empowered more than 350 game studios worldwide to create unforgettable experiences across all platforms. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operating globally, GlobalStep is dedicated to the success of our clients by delivering the expertise and innovation needed to bring visionary games to life. Learn more at https://www.globalstep.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistent and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Contact Information

Mark Tullio

Chief Marketing Officer of GlobalStep

mark.tullio@globalstep.com

+1 551-655-5443

Kate Pietrelli

PR on behalf of GlobalStep

kate@pathadvisors.com

+1 760-518-2633





SOURCE: GlobalStep

