AireSpring Wins 2025 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service

AireSpring, a leading global provider of customized managed IT, network, and communications services, is proud to announce that it has won the 2025 People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Customer Service in the Telecommunications category.

AireSpring received this year's award through a worldwide public vote of all finalists of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered, with more than 34,000 votes cast. This marks the third time that AireSpring has been honored with the award.

Known for being a long-time winner of industry awards for outstanding customer service, as well as for transformational solutions across a broad range of technologies, AireSpring has a proven track record of delivering a customer service experience built around AIreCONTROL, its AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) platform, paired with Tier 3 Engineering AIrePOD support and an escalation list that goes up to the CEO.

"Winning the People's Choice Stevie Award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our customers," said Russ Shipley, AireSpring Chief Operating Officer. "At AireSpring, customer service isn't just a department - it's the heart of everything we do. I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning this recognition through their daily commitment to delivering exceptional experiences."

"Congratulations to AireSpring for demonstrating that their customers believe in the quality of their customer service," said Michael Gallagher, The Stevie Awards' Executive Chairman.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

